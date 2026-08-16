Jaguars 53-Man Roster Projections 4.0: How the Saints Game Brought Changes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The preseason has arrived, and things are certainly starting to take shape for the Jacksonville Jaguars' roster.

We gave our thoughts on what a projected 53-man roster would look like for the Jaguars ahead of Saturday's contest vs. the Saints, but having an entire preseason game of sample sizes can change things.

So, what changed due to the Jaguars' 24-20 win over the Saints? We break it all down below.

QB (2)

Aug 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks on against New Orleans Saints during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trevor Lawrence; Nick Mullens

There are no changes here, nor will there be at any point. I get that fans are clammoring for Carter Bradley to get a chance as QB2 after a rough outing from Nick Mullens, but I just not think it is anything close to a realistic possibility. The only way I can see the Jaguars adding a quarterback is if a injury happens to Mullens or Trevor Lawrence.

RB (3)

Aug 13, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back LeQuint Allen Jr. (5) during a joint scrimmage against the New Orleans Saints during at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bhayshul Tuten; Chris Rodriguez Jr.; LeQuint Allen

J'Mari Taylor had a positive outing for the Jaguars, but it still does not make much sense for the undrafted running back to have a spot on the 53-man roster as of today. The Jaguars seem destined to carry just three running backs this year, while Taylor could certainly push Ameer Abdullah for the No. 4 spot that will be placed on the practice squad.

WR (5)

Aug 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Jaylan Ford (53) and linebacker Jackson Sirmon (47) tackle Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Josh Cameron (19) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jakobi Meyers; Brian Thomas Jr.; Parker Washington; Josh Cameron; CJ Williams

No surprises here at the wide receiver spots. The Jaguars already have several spots locked in with veteran receivers, while sixth-round receivers Josh Cameron and CJ Williams look like the clear options to take the final spots in the room. It does not feel like there is any other receiver on the roster who is pushing for a spot after these five.

TE (3)

Brenton Strange; Nate Boerkircher; Tanner Koziol

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) catches a pass during the sixth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' tight end room was not very active in the passing game on Saturday, and Quintin Morris is still on the outside looking in to me. It is very clear the Jaguars have a top-three at tight end that consists of Brenton Strange, Nate Boerkircher and Tanner Koziol, and then a big gap behind them. I am not sure what Morris can do to close that gap.

OL (10)

Aug 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars center Jonah Monheim (60) and quarterback Joey Aguilar (17) run out the tunnel against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cole Van Lanen; Ezra Cleveland; Robert Hainsey; Patrick Mekari; Anton Harrison; Walker Little; Emmanuel Pregnon; Jonah Monheim; Wyatt Milum; Chuma Edoga

I will be honest: it is impossible to project what the 53-man roster might look like when it comes to the offensive line. Until we know the actual statuses of Cole Van Lanen, Walker Little, Patrick Mekari, and now Chuma Edoga, this requires a good bit of guesswork. At the same time, these are the only 10 linemen under contract who would be worth rostering.

EDGE (6)

Aug 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Hunter Dekkers (13) runs against Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Bryan Thomas Jr. (57) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Hines-Allen; Travon Walker; Danny Striggow; B.J. Green; Wesley Williams; Zach Durfee

Could undrafted defensive end Bryan Thomas Jr. make things interesting with Zach Durfee? That is the biggest question I have about this roster group as it pertains to the 53-man roster. Otherwise, each of the Jaguars' other defensive ends all seem to be comfortably set to be on the roster moving forward.

IDL (5)

Aug 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Albert Regis (98) sacks New Orleans Saints quarterback Zach Wilson (4) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DaVon Hamilton; Arik Armstead; Ruke Orhorhoro; Albert Regis; Matt Dickerson

This one is easy, though you might as well move Matt Dickerson into the "roster lock" category after the Jaguars opted to sit him last night. Ruke Orhorhoro flashed enough for the Jaguars to keep pushing his development behing Dickerson and Arik Armstead at three-technique, leaving very few questions with this unit.

LB (6)

Aug 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) scrambles from the pocket and fumbles the ball against Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Yasir Abdullah (56) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Foyesade Oluokun; Ventrell Miller; Dennis Gardeck; Parker Hughes; Branson Combs; Yasir Abdullah

The big difference here is Yasir Abdullah over Jalen McLeod. Abdullah recorded a key special teams tackle and then had a strip-sack on defense, while McLeod is banged-up and did not suit up vs. the Saints. For a player who missed his entire rookie year with an injury, McLeod can't afford that kind of missed time. Parker Hughes is an iffy pick here too, and he might be player No. 53.

CB (5)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (12) looks on during Day 11 of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Travis Hunter; Montaric Brown; Jarrian Jones; Jourdan Lewis; Jabbar Muhammad

Jabbar Muhammad was the only member of this unit to log snaps against the Saints, though it is tough to say that he helped his cause with a performance that was ultimately up-and-down. Christian Braswell played and seems to be recovered from the injury that limited him at the start of camp, and he could now push Muhammad for a spot on the 53-man roster moving forward as a result.

S (5)

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Jalen Huskey (22) drills during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Antonio Johnson; Eric Murray; Caleb Ransaw; Rayuan Lane; Jalen Huskey

Only three of these safeties played against the Saints, and all flashed at one point or another. It was good to see Caleb Ransaw get some playing time and make a few tackles, while Jalen Huskey was the highlight of the unit with a pass breakup and a key tackle on special teams. It seems like this is a room that is already set.

Specialist (3)

Aug 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little (39) celebrates a made field goal against the New Orleans Saints during the first quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cam Little; Logan Cooke, Ross Matiscik

This one is not going to change all season. Cam Little was perfect for the Jaguars yet again, and the Jaguars can be confident that they have the right special teams trio moving forward as a result.