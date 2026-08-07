Jaguars Mailbag: What We Have Seen From the RBs, Parker Washington and More

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- We are quickly approaching double-digit practices for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and there have been quite a few key developments in the process.

In this week's Jaguars Mailbag, we take a look at several of those developments, ranging from Travis Hunter's usage to our ideas for the backfield split between Bhayshul Tuten and a quickly impressing Chris Rodriguez Jr.

If both running backs are fully healthy this season, what do you think their split will look like? — Dan Chinchar (@FantasyTags) August 6, 2026

A: I think what you saw today during the scrimmage makes sense. Tuten got a lot of work between the 20s, Chris Rodriguez Jr. got most, if not all, of the goal-line type reps, and LeQuint Allen was the clear third-down back. It is similar to what the Jaguars' backfield played out as last year, thought I would expect Tuten/Rodriguez to be much closer in terms of touches and snaps than Etienne/Tuten ever were last season. The more information we get on the running back roo, it seems like the more questions pop up about its future.

Walker Little is gonna win the RG spot and be our RG for the next decade, isn't he? — Art (@Kick_Rocks_007) August 6, 2026

A: I will be very frank: I think he has had the best reps at right guard of anyone this season. He started games at guard last year and held his own, so I do not think it is out of the complete range of outcomes for him to somehow win some snaps at the spot. Perhaps that says more about the other options, but he has impressed there.

Which UDFA’s have stood out so far? Any chance one cracks the roster? — Ben Orland (@BenOrland24) August 6, 2026

A: Cornerback Devon Marshall has had some nice coverage reps over the last week, including a few against Travis Hunter. It has been relatively quiet for the undrafted free agents (as expected) but Marshall is one who has caught my eye. At this time, however, I do think he is still a long-shot for the roster.

Concerned on Milum not winning to job? — Oso (@DuvalPapaOso) August 6, 2026

A: I will be perfectly honest and say I have no idea of what happens at righr guard. Wyatt Milum has not done enough at guard yet to outright win the job, while the timeline on Patrick Mekari has gotten zero real update. I can't predict who will win the job if I do not know if one of the options will ever join the race or not.

Hey John, so we hear how good Combs is in coverage. And we saw last year the Jags went with a lot of 3 safety looks especially in passing situations. So does Oluokun come off the field on 3rd down if they go with these looks? — OhioJags fan (@OhiojagsF) August 6, 2026

A: Great question, and I think you could be onto something. Oluokun is still dynamic against the run, but Combs has had the best coverage ability -- by far -- of any Jaguars linebacker in camp. He deserves some looks in nickel downs, even if he doesn't win the job.

Who’s been the most impressive rookie so far and has thus class looked more impressive during camp so far than Gladstone’s first class had looked at this point last year? — Bargain Benny (@EightballCNU) August 6, 2026

A: Josh Cameron, with CJ Williams and Zach Durfee as honorable mentions. Add in some nice moents from Jalen Huskey and I think this year's rookie class is so far outpacing what we saw at the same stage with the 2025 draft class.

Confidence level of 11 and 77 getting extended prior to making it to UFA? — jobo (@jobo91) August 6, 2026

A: Very high. I do not think it is ever smart to say 100% to questions like these, but my number would be somewhere in the 90%s. I believe the Jaguars know just how valuable both players are and how critical each is to their offensive success. The Jaguars have not let a single player like that leave since Liam Coen and James Gladstone were hired, and I do not expect that to change this year with Harrison and Washington. I think each gets a deal done at some point.

How far behind are Pregnon and Milum vs the vet OLmen and any chance they'll be ready in-season? — Fxck Them Picks 😏 Duvaaaalll (@richkeith24) August 6, 2026

A: I am very high on Emmanuel Pregnon's upside at guard, but he very much has looked like a rookie thus far. I think he is at least another way for really fighting for a Week 1 starting spot, and I would be surprised if Ezra Cleveland does not start each game that he is healthy for. Milum has taken snaps at both right guard and right tackle and has mixed-results at both spots, but the Jaguars still may not have any option other than to hope he is ready.

1. Which position group do you expect them to look into/add to before Week 1?



2. Key O/D/ST player that will be a bigger factor than people think this year. — World Cup is over. NFL is on the way (@FondofHOUsports) August 6, 2026

A: Offensive line or linebacker. They did just add a veteran journeyman at both spots as a camp body, but they are dropping like flies. After Friday's practice, the Jaguars had the following OL banged up: Cole Van Lanen, Walker Little, Wyatt Milum, Patrick Mekari, Chuma Edoga, and Emmanuel Pregnon. It is getting a bit spooky for the Jaguars along the offensive line.

As for the second part of your question, I will go with third-year defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro. He has had some really flashy moments over the first eight practices of training camp.

How does Albert Regis look out there? When he was drafted I remember one of the critiques of him was that he was on the smaller side for a DT. — MettaWorldCrazy (@MettaWorldCrazy) August 6, 2026

A: Training camp is never really a time where nose tackles are going to pop off and have that many highlight plays. There most important work comes when I’ve had come on and when the team does running-based drills during 11-on-11 team periods. With that said, Regis has looked like a strong run defender thus far in training camp. He isn’t living in the offense’s backfield, but he has tethered himself to DaVon Hamilton and has held his ground for the most part.

How do you foresee the safety deployment between the perceived top 3 guys? — Carl Brandon (@CarlBrandon_) August 6, 2026

A: The one thing I am beyond certain of is that Antonio Johnson will be starting in one of the safety spots. The Jaguars seem genuinely all-in on him as a key piece to their secondary, and I think he is going to play nearly every snap this season as long as he is healthy each week. I believe Eric Murray is in line to be the starter opposite of him, but I will say that Caleb Ransaw has had a nice camp.

I think Ransaw could ultimately push Murray if he continues to stack days and gives the Jaguars some good performances during joint practices over the next few weeks. No matter what the starting duo is, though, I expect all three safeties to play enough to be considered full-time players.

Is the Zach Durfee hype real? How much of a threat is he to Striggow and Green? — James Gladstone Burner (@JagsImperialist) August 6, 2026

A: I think it is real. Zach Durfee has been one of the most impressive rookies in training camp in my eyes, and it seems like he is consistently making plays in team drills whether it is against the run or as a pass-rusher. The real test will come when the Jaguars line up against opponents, but I do think he has looked legit so far.

As for whether he can be a "threat" to Danny Striggow or B.J. Green, I am not sure I am going tk go that direction. I think the way the Jaguars have structured their defensive end room means there is plenty of room for all three defensive ends to not just make the roster, but to also see the field at some point or another.