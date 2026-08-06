Everything I Saw at Day 7 of Jaguars Training Camp: Liam Coen's Offense Dazzles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have turned in yet another day of training camp practice on Thursday morning, and the dog days of camp are officially here.

The Jaguars held a shorter practice on Thursday since their three-hour practice is set for Friday, but it was still an action-packed morning at the Miller Electric Center. So, what did we see from the roster on Day 7? We break it all down below.

The Offense Bounces Back

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen and quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) talk during the fifth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Today marked the first full‑pads practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Considering the way the offense and the passing game got dominated by Anthony Campanile and the defense during Tuesday's practice, there was not a high bar for the offense to clear in terms of having a better day on Day 7. With that said, I came away from the practice thinking it was one of the best days the offense has had in training camp so far, with Trevor Lawrence looking especially accuratea and impressive.

Per my notes, I had Lawrence completing passes of 20+ yards to the following players on Thursday: Brian Thomas Jr., Jakobi Meyers, Parker Washington, Brenton Strange, and Tim Jones. He had no turnover-worthy plays, and he also did not have any big misses like the offense had in the last few days. After a rough practice a few days ago, it was a good sign to see the offense and the passing game rebound like they did on Thursday.

The question now is which passing game will we get in the scrimmage on Friday: the inconsistent one from earlier in the week, or the efficient and explosive one that we saw the Jaguars have on the field on Thursday? Only time will tell, but this was a good step forward for the offense after their last showing.

O-Line Shuffle

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, center, directs practice next to general manager James Gladstone during the sixth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars have made it an emphasis to cross-train offensive linemen at several spots over the course of the last two training camps, with the idea being that it can help prepare for any potential scenarios that pop up during the regular-season due to injuries. That mostly meant Anton Harrison at left tackle and Walker Little at right tackle over the last few days, but the Jaguars got a little more adverntous with the lineups on Thursday.

Among the pairings we saw on Thursday: Wyatt Milum at right tackle and Little at right guard, Chuma Edoga at right tackle and Little at guard, Little at tackle and Milum at guard, and Milum at tackle and Emmanuel Pregnon at right guard. The right side was the side with the most experimenting going on Thursday, and it certainly feels like the Jaguars are preparing themselves for any scenario.

I did not expect to say this at the start of camp, but it might be where I am feeling now: Little might be the best option at right guard. He has looked good there in recent days.

Chris Rodriguez Jr. Stands Out

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Christian Rodriguez Jr. (24) looks on during the third day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Friday, July 31, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Chris Rodriguez Jr. had his most active practice of training camp so far, taking several carries in team drills and also being used in the passing game for the first time with a short catch from Trevor Lawrence in the flats. Where Rodriguez stood out the most, though, was when the Jaguars' offense ran plays backed up at their own one-yard line and had to power their way through the defense. These are the scenarios where Rodriguez has to shine, and that is just what he did.

Rodriguez stood out when rushing in team drills on the first day of pads on Monday because of the way he was able to churn out yards after contact. That is exactly what he seemed to do on Thursday, with every carry going for positive yards and with Rodriguez easily getting the Jaguars out of their own end-zone. It is clear the Jaguars see Rodriguez as a power back who can aid them in those kind of situations, which means he might pretty easily be their top option when it comes to goal-line carries -- a role Bhayshul Tuten played last season.

Ventrell Miller Makes His Play

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) walks off the field during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the top individual plays in Thursday's practice came from weakside linebacker Ventrell Miller. The fourth-year defender came downhill against a short pass to Ameer Abdullah and punched the ball out of his arms to force a fumble, which he then was able to recover himself. Miller has been impressive for the Jaguars since the pads came on, and this might have been his biggest play of camp.

Miller is in a tight battle with ascending second-year linebacker Branson Combs when it comes to the starting linebacker spot next to Foyesade Oluokun, and plays like the one Miller made on Thursday shows why the Jaguars are giving him a real chance to win the job. Miller has the talent to be an enforcer in the middle of the defense, and he has displayed that talent since the pads came on earlier this week.

Play of the Day

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Josh Cameron (19) catches a pass during the third day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Friday, July 31, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Josh Cameron made yet another big catch, which is becoming nearly a daily occurence. Cameron has made some huge plays for the Jaguars on the practice field since he was drafted, and he made the biggest of anyone on Thursday with a deep contested catch down the left sideline against Buster Brown. It was perfect coverage from Brown, but the Jaguars' impressive rookie receiver was still able to come down with the catch from Nick Mullens and give the backup offense one of their best plays of the entire training camp so far.

Other Notes

Two young defensive linemen stood out to me today: Albert Regis and Zach Durfee. Regis looked stout against the run, while Durfee had a near-sack on Trevor Lawrence.

J'Mari Taylor showed some speed today. He had one of the day's biggest gains with a catch-and-run during team drills that ended up an explosive play downfield.

Undrafted cornerback Preston Hodge made a big play during team drills, picking off fellow rookie quarterback Joey Aguilar for his first interception in camp so far.

Also recording pass-breakups for the Jaguars' secondary: Antonio Johnson and Jabbar Muhammad, who each had very active days.

Jaguars special teams coach Heath Farwell revealed after practice that Parker Washington will remain the team's punt returner.