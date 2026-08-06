Jaguars 53-Man Roster Projections 2.0: First Week of Training Camp Brings Changes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- We are kicking off the second week of Jacksonville Jaguars training camp on Thursday, with Day 7 of camp set to prepare the team for a tough four-day stretch and a team scrimmage on Friday.

The first six practices of training camp have brought plenty of changes for the Jaguars, especially as it pertains to the team's 53-man roster projections. So, who lands on our updated roster predictions before Day 7 begins at the Miller Electric Center? We break it down below.

QB (2)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) directs a play during the sixth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Trevor Lawrence; Nick Mullens

There is not much to say about the Jaguars' quarterback room, at least when it comes to roster projections. Trevor Lawrence is the franchise quarterback and, like most camps, he has had days where he has lit up the defense, and he has had days where it was tough sledding. Nick Mullens has had some impressive flashes as the backup quarterback, though camp has also featured some tough moments for him against the starting defense. Carter Bradley appears to have a narrow lead on Joey Aguilar for the QB3 spot for the practice squad, though Aguilar has made more impressive throws over the first week.

RB (3)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) hands off to running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) during the fifth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Today marked the first full‑pads practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bhayshul Tuten; Chris Rodriguez Jr.; LeQuint Allen

We knew entering training camp who the Jaguars' top three running backs would be, and the only real questions were when Chris Rodriguez Jr. would return from injury and whether the Jaguars would carry four running backs. Well, Rodriguez certainly looks like he is on track for Week 1, while it is tough to see a world where the Jaguars carry four running backs. If there was a fourth running back, though, it might be Ameer Abdullah.

WR (5)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) looks on during the sixth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jakobi Meyers; Brian Thomas Jr.; Parker Washington; Josh Cameron; CJ Williams

The Jaguars' wide receiver room entered training camp with the expectation of being not just one of the best units on the roster, but one of the best wide receiver rooms in the NFL. They have done exactly that, starting with at least one big day from every wideout on this list. Brian Thomas Jr. continues to look like a different receiver than a year ago, while Parker Washington has made big plays and gotten behind the defense seemingly daily.

TE (4)

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) catches a pass during the sixth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brenton Strange; Nate Boerkircher; Tanner Koziol; Quintin Morris

The Jaguars' rookie tight ends have gotten their fair share of reps with Trevor Lawrence and the starting offense, and it does not appear the Jaguars are going to slow-play bringing them into the fold on offense. The fourth tight end spot has, seemingly, still been Quinton Morris' to win. Brenton Strange, meanwhile, should expect a more prominent role in the Jaguars' passing game moving forward.

OL (9)

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison (77) is drilled on by offensive tackle Ricky Lee (66) during the sixth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cole Van Lanen; Ezra Cleveland; Robert Hainsey; Patrick Mekari; Anton Harrison; Walker Little; Emmanuel Pregnon; Jonah Monheim; Wyatt Milum

Cole Van Lanen is the biggest question here. If he starts the season on the PUP list, then he will not count toward the 53-man roster and will have to miss at least the first month of the season. In that scenario, I believe the Jaguars would have Chuma Edoga as the No. 9 offensive lineman. The starting right guard and left tackle spot are still up in the air, but the active roster seems cut-and-dry.

EDGE (6)

Jacksonville Jaguars Defensive End Zach Durfee (58) gives Jacksonville Jaguars Defensive End Travon Walker (44) a that a boy tap on the helmet during the second day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Thursday, July 30, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Josh Hines-Allen; Travon Walker; Danny Striggow; B.J. Green; Wesley Williams; Zach Durfee

The Jaguars have a ton of young defensive ends behind Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker and, so far, they have all impressed at one point or another. The Jaguars took a risk this offseason and bet on their coaching staff's ability to develop their youthful pass-rushers, and that is exactly what they have seen transpire so far.

IDL (5)

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (99) runs a blocking drill with Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) during the Jaguars final Organized Team Activity on Monday, June 15, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

DaVon Hamilton; Arik Armstead; Ruke Orhorhoro; Albert Regis; Matt Dickerson

This has been a solid group in camp. Matt Dickerson and Ruke Orhorhoro have each made their fair share of plays, and Orhorhoro is arguably one of the biggest risers of camp. Albert Regis will be brought along slowly as a rookie, as expected.

LB (6)

Jaguars linebacker Ventral Miller (51) pushes off linebacker Branson Combs (50) while running drills during the Jaguars’ fourth OTA of the year, Monday June 1, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Foyesade Oluokun; Ventrell Miller; Dennis Gardeck; Parker Hughes; Branson Combs; Jalen McLeod

Jack Kiser's injury pushes him off this list, though I believe that is because the Jaguars will use some roster gymnastics to keep him around with an injury designation. The Jaguars have said he is week-to-week and will be back at some point in camp, but right now this looks like the only real way the linebacker room can go because, frankly, there just are not many linebacker options elsewhere on the roster. This could be how rookie linebacker Parker Hughes is able to carve out a spot on the roster and potentially the practice squad.

CB (5)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (12) runs on the field during the fifth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Today marked the first full‑pads practice. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Travis Hunter; Montaric Brown; Jarrian Jones; Jourdan Lewis; Jabbar Muhammad

The Jaguars have let Travis Hunter get a ton of reps at cornerback to start camp, and all expectations are still set for him to be the team's top cornerback. The biggest question is whether Jabbar Muhammad has done enough to earn a roster spot over Christian Braswell, who has been injured to start training camp. The Jaguars know what Braswell brings, but this could come down to a numbers game overall

S (5)

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Eric Murray (29) and safety Antonio Johnson (6) drill during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Antonio Johnson; Eric Murray; Caleb Ransaw; Rayuan Lane; Jalen Huskey

This is one position group that has made a ton of plays over the course of camp, including interceptions from Eric Murray and Antonio Johnson on Day 6 of camp. Jalen Huskey has impressed in recent days, too, while Caleb Ransaw has had no issue finding the field for a big chunk of reps. All in all, the safety position looks as strong as expected, and there have been no real sleepers who look like they are bound to challenge for a roster spot.

Specialist (3)

Jacksonville Jaguars Placekicker Cam Little (39) warms up during the fourth day of NFL Training Camp in shells at the Miller Electric Center on Sunday, August 2, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cam Little; Logan Cooke, Ross Matiscik

As usual, there is no drama on special teams. The Jaguars have one of the best special teams trios in the entire NFL, and things have gone as expected in camp. I have not seen Cam Little miss a field goal during team drills since camp began, and he certainly seems like he is on track to have yet another stellar season. Could that mean even more records broken? We will surely find out in the coming weeks and months.