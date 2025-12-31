How Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Continues to Soar in QB Rankings

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been great this season. In the first season under new head coach Liam Coen, it has gone well and is exactly what they were looking for when they made that hire this past offseason.

Now, the Jaguars are one win away from securing the AFC South and getting at least a home playoff game. That is something that many did not think was even possible coming into the season.

That was a move that was huge and one of the biggest in the National Football League coming into the season. Coen brought an offensive mindset to this team, and that is what they have been looking for in quite some time. And it has proven to be the right move so far. The Jaguars are still in play to get the top seed in the AFC, but they will need some help. If somehow that happens, it will be even crazier for a team that, a season ago, was looking at the future and wondering what was going to happen.

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) scores a touchdown against Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross (20) during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Coen was brought in to also bring out the best of Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The former first overall pick by the Jaguars has shown flashes of being a top quarterback during his career with the Jaguars, have it has not been consistent for him. The Jaguars went after an offensive mind, and to pair him with Lawrence was the right thing to do. Lawrence has taken in everything that he is learning from Coen, and he wants to get better and be the best for the team to succeed.

Lawrence has been a surprising quarterback this season. He has taken the right steps forward and has played well in big games. Now the question becomes if he can do it when it counts the most, in the playoffs, but first, he must handle business in Week 18.

Matt Verderame gave his latest quarterback rankings, and here is where he had Lawrence, heading into the final game of the regular season. It has been a quarterback league this season, and Lawrence has his case why this Jaguars team will make a run.

13. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Last ranking: 20

Through Jacksonville’s first 11 games, Lawrence threw for 6.5 YPA with 14 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. However, over the Jaguars’ past five games, those figures have improved to 8.3 YPA, 12 scoring strikes and one pick. If he continues playing like this in the postseason, there’s no reason the Jaguars can’t make it to the Super Bowl.

