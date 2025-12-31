Liam Coen Details When Timing Became Right for Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have seen Trevor Lawrence take the leap everyone has been waiting for in 2025; it just took the perfect timing.

It was never going to be in 2021 under Urban Meyer. 2022 and the start of 2023 were a glimpse, but injuries stacked up as the Jaguars collapsed under Doug Pederson and never got back up off the floor. Things have changed at last, though, under new head coach Liam Coen.

Perfect Timing

For Lawrence , the perfect timing just happened to be in the middle of his fifth season. With Coen taking charge of his development, Lawrence has been among the NFL's best quarterbacks since the Jaguars returned from their bye week in Week 9. Speaking on 'The Pat McAfee Show' this week, Coen noted that Lawrence is hitting his stride at the exact right time.

"Yeah, Trev's definitely been playing at a high level. I mean, when I first got here, we had a lot of honest, open conversations about what his goals were, where he wanted to go within his career and his position," Coen said. And yeah, it took a little bit of time, and that's why so many of these quarterbacks need that time, right? Timing and circumstances matter."

Jaguars HC Liam Coen tells @PatMcAfeeShow about Trevor Lawrence's growth this season 📈 pic.twitter.com/YhUJKY58Dh — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 30, 2025

And at the bye, we just had some honest conversations about, okay, man, just cut it loose. Let it rip. Whatever happens. Just play the next play, like we just want you to go be aggressive. Go be you. And that's going to be plenty good enough, man."

Coen and the Jaguars continued to fine-tune the offense with Lawrence at the bye as the Jaguars stood at 4-3 and were coming back back-to-back losses -- the only time in the season the team ever went on a losing streak.

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) scores a touchdown against Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross (20) during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Since facing the first adversity of the new era, Lawrence has played the best football of his career. It happened on his own time, and it happened when the Jaguars truly needed it the most.

"And look, we had to tailor some things to all right at the bye you're trying to figure out who you are truly, and we wanted to make sure we were doing everything we could, from a run, pass protections, whatever it was, putting him in a position to be successful," Coen said.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) meet on the field Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, after the Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Indianapolis Colts 23-17 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"But man, the guy is playing at a high level, man. The third and 10 throw to Parker Washington in this game where he gets drilled right in the teeth and hits Parker on a crossing route. Big time throw by a big time player that's playing with a lot of confidence right now."

