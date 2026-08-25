8 Winners, 4 Losers From Day 19 of Jaguars Training Camp: Parker Washington Gets a Boost

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Day 19 of training camp brought plenty of good moments for the Jacksonville Jaguars, though not everyone can be a winner.

So, who are the winners and losers from the joint practice with the Buccaneers? We take a look below.

Winners

Parker Washington

Jacksonville Jaguars Wide Receiver Parker Washington (11) runs the ball during the Jacksonville Jaguars 14th session of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Monday, August 17, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With Brian Thomas Jr. out for most of the day and Jakobi Meyers also out, most of the Jaguars' passing game predictably flowed through Parker Washington. There were a few moments where he and Trevor Lawrence were just a tick off and didn't come through on the completion, but there were even more moments where Washington got open at each level of the field for chunk gains. Washington is my pick for Jaguars leading receiver after what we have seen over the course of training camp.

Josh Hines-Allen

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) smiles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker David Walker (51) after a joint Buccaneers‑Jaguars NFL practice at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If Tuesday's practice was a game, Josh Hines-Allen could have set a career-high in single-game sacks. He was arguably the best player on the field , and the Jaguars were able to see the rest of the defensive line thrive off his energy and impact. It feels like Hines-Allen is on the verge of a special year, because he continues to look like a terror for opposing offensive lines each time he lines up against them this summer.

Brenton Strange

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) runs on the field during a joint Buccaneers‑Jaguars NFL practice at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If Washington was the Jaguars' most-targeted receiver on Tuesday, then Brenton Strange was not far behind him. The Jaguars' big-money tight end made a few big catches downfield on the day, such as the one below. With that said, I think his best catch came on a middle of the field contested catch from Trevor Lawrence between two defenders that showed why he is a safe go-to target in gotta have it situations.

Montaric Brown

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (1) runs during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tuesday might have been the best practice that Montaric Brown has had this summer. The reliable starting cornerback can be depended on as much as any other starter on the Jaguars' defense thanks to his consistency, but he also looked like a bonafide playmaker against the Buccaneers' passing game. Brown recorded an interception against Baker Mayfield and was able to swarm around the football all day. Brown is going to be one of the most important pieces on the entire defense this season, and Tuesday was an encouraging step.

Ventrell Miller

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) after the game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Liam Coen made it very clear after last week's preseason game against the Panthers that both Ventrell Miller and Branson Combs will see snaps on defense this year, regardless of who starts off the game on the field. With that said, Miller is still going to be listed as a winner here for a few different reasons. For one, he seemed to be the linebacker who got the most reps alongside Foyesade Oluokun on the day, which still has to count for something. Secondly, Miller was a force against the run and made a few plays that showed why the Jaguars are so high on him as a downhill defender. He has a chance to carve out a nice role in Anthony Campanile's defense this season.

Bhayshul Tuten & Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguars Running Back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) hauls in a pass during the Jacksonville Jaguars 14th session of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Monday, August 17, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' running back duo keeps stacking good performances in joint practices. Both Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr. had impressive runs against the Buccaneers' defense, with Tuten showing off home run ability and Rodriguez churning out some tough additional yards on seemngly every touch. Tuten had a fumble early, but the Jaguars did not shy away from getting him the ball after that.

Emmanuel Pregnon

Jacksonville Jaguars Offensive Lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (75) runs a drill with during the Jacksonville Jaguars 14th session of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Monday, August 17, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Emmanuel Pregnon seemed like he was able to meet the moment for the Jaguars' offensive line. It was not a perfect day for either him or the unit, but it seems like the upside continues to show the more and more he gets reps alongside the rest of the first-team offense. He is starting to look more like the favorite to start at left guard in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns with each practice the Jaguars hold.

“I saw him on one play. Where I think he drove somebody down the field a good bit and finished. That was the only real play that I guess I noticed him on. I have to go and watch this tape and see. I didn't feel like out there it was too big for him," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said after practice. " I didn't feel like there was a physical mismatch or a mental ‘man, this is too fast for me.’ Obviously, have to go take a look. I've been pleased with his development thus far, and hopefully, he can continue to trend up.”

Losers

Baker Mayfield

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws the ball during a joint Buccaneers‑Jaguars NFL practice at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I know. Baker Mayfield is not a Jacksonville Jaguar and you could generally not care less about him. With that said, he had what I thought was a fairly brutal day as far as joint August practices go. Bryce Young was better for the Carolina Panthers a week before, and Mayfield himself said after practice that the Jaguars more or less bullied the Buccaneers on Tuesday. The further we get from Liam Coen's exit from Tampa Bay, the more it looks like Coen was that offense's most important piece.

Bucs QB Baker Mayfield said Jacksonville was playing with “their hair on fire” and said had it been a game today; his team would not have been on the winning side. pic.twitter.com/GRpGpnEWTO — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) August 25, 2026

Brian Thomas Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguars Wide Receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) runs with the ball during the Jacksonville Jaguars 14th session of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Monday, August 17, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It felt like Brian Thomas Jr. was about to have a terrific outing against the Buccaneers . He produced the most explosive play of the day for either team on the very first play from scrimmage with his deep touchdown, but he landed on his shoulder on the play and only had one more rep until he was sidelined for the rest of the day. The Jaguars are rightfully playing it safe with Thomas, but it seemed like an injury was the only thing stopping him from a big performance on Tuesday.

Trevor Lawrence

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) rolls out of the pocket during a joint Buccaneers‑Jaguars NFL practice at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Trevor Lawrence himself had a good day against the Buccaneers, and he didn't put the football in harm's way once. But man, did he feel unlucky. He lost Brian Thomas Jr. after one terrific connection, had two rookie receivers and a few other backups like Tim Jones, Austin Trammell, and Brady Boyd running with the offense all afternoon, and was on the wrong end of a few drops from the receivers. The offense stalled out on the last drive of the day, and it felt like Lawrence was a victim in that result as much as anything else.

Whoever Was Blocking Rueben Bain

Jul 31, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. (3) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Count me as a fan of Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass-rusher Rueben Bain Jr, but even I did not think he would take over Tuesday's practice at the frequency that he did. He was a problem for the Jaguars throughout the afternoon and it seemed like he was able to tee off against multiple Jaguars' tackles not named Anton Harrison.