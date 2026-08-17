The Jaguars May Finally Be Tipping Their Hand When it Comes to Travis Hunter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have big plans for Travis Hunter entering 2026. Plans that will not exactly be known until they take the field in Week 1.

We know Hunter will play on both sides of the ball , but it has remained unclear what his split will look like between cornerback and wide receiver. On Monday, though, the Jaguars may have started to tip their hand.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (12) catches a pass during Day 11 of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jaguars Tip Their Hand?

Hunter has gone back-and-forth between offense and defense in every other training camp practice before Day 14 of camp on Monday , but this particular practice showed a concentrated effort on cornerback. Cornerback has long been where the Jaguars have been projected to feature Hunter at in 2026, and he has taken more snaps at corner than at receiver before even Monday, but it was still notable to see Hunter take zero 11-on-11 reps on offense on Day 14.

"We just wanted to get him the seven-on-seven work and just really hone in on a little bit more corner. Made a good fricking play on the outcut over there," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said after Monday's practice at the Miller Electric Center.

"Trying to get him more just when he's on defense, and then getting some of the mental reps on defense. When he's not in and he's coming to offense every time, we're losing out on even more coaching in those moments. And so, we wanted to just be very intentional today about getting him some of those visual reps so Mat can coach him even when he's not in, he's not running over. So, we just wanted to get him a little bit more of that.”

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (12) runs a route during Day 11 of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That is not to say the Jaguars are now signalling that Hunter is set to spend more and more practice reps at cornerback over receiver. But it is clear the Jaguars believe they need to devote more practice time with Hunter before Week 1 at cornerback, which could be the biggest signal yet that the majority of his snaps against the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 13 will be at cornerback.

But at the same time, the Jaguars still see Hunter as a critical piece of their offense. They have never once referred to him as a backup wide receiver, and he has still made plenty of plays at wide receiver over the course of training camp.

Jacksonville Jaguars Cornerback/Wide Receiver Travis Hunter (12) hauls in a pass during the Jacksonville Jaguars 10th day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, August 9, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"We all know he's our 3A, 3B receiver right now, you know what I mean? And trying to get him the exposure to every opportunity that we have out here," Coen said.

"But right now, I mean, we need a lot of the communication, a lot of the repetition needs to continue obviously on both sides of the ball, but specifically on the defense where, like, all right, offensively, it's a lot of play called, go execute the play. And shoot, there's a lot of detail and fundamental and techniques that go into that. But post-snap, pre-snap, post-snap on defense, there's just so much more that can go into it, especially being in unison and being in connection. And so, we're just trying to be intentional over the next couple weeks just about making sure that we're ready to go for Cleveland and feel good about that.”

In short ... Hunter is still going to be the two-way player the Jagurs have always envisioned. But we might now be getting closer and close to Hunter finally being annointed as the Jaguars' top cornerback, a role that has seemingly been waiting for him ever since the Jaguars traded up to select him in the 2026 NFL Draft.