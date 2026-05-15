Explaining Why Jaguars Fans Should Be Happy About Bye Week Timing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Every single NFL season, fans circle specific dates when it comes to their favorite teams. Primetime games, rivalry battles, tough road stretches, and much more.



But perhaps no week gets more attention for each team’s schedule release t han the bye week. The bye, to many, is either an advantage or a disadvantage built into what the NFL schedulers deem worthy teams.

A Jacksonville Jaguars fan hold up a sign supporting quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16), not shown, during the fourth quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Each year, fans will either bemoan or celebrate their bye week. For the Jacksonville Jaguars and their fans, there should be nothing other than approval for their Week 7 bye week slot in 2026.

Bye Week Win

The Jaguars certainly have some of their own obstacles on the schedule that they will need to get over. The first six weeks feature one of the hardest stretches the team has played in recent memory, they only play two games in Jacksonville in October and November combined, and they will be playing back-to-back games in London against playoff teams in the Philadelphia Eagles and the Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, left listens on the headset as Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen call a play during the first quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But for the Jaguars, the bye week is a good thing. We just saw the Jaguars operate with a similar bye week a year ago, and it was clear that one came at the right time. The Jaguars were 4-3 when their Week 8 bye came along last season, and they managed to finish 9-1 over their last 10 regular season games.

The Jaguars’ offense, in particular, went from inconsistent and middling in the first half of the season to one of the best units in the NFL in the second half. Whatever the Jaguars did in the bye week last year worked, and it worked in a big way.

Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen looks on during warmups before a NFL International Series game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen will know how to operate his team's schedule and their routine in a similar fashion to last year’s bye week. At a time in which the Jaguars are looking to replicate their 2025 success in some fashion, post-bye success is a must.

There does not seem to be a better time for the Jaguars to get a bye week. The Jaguars' bye comes right after the aforementioned difficult stretch at the start of the year. The Jaguars' first six weeks of the season feature four games against playoff teams with double-digit wins and three divisional winners. They will also have to play the likes of Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Dexter Lawrence, and Myles Garrett in their only two games against teams with losing records in this stretch.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Monday, April 20, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Yes, the Jaguars will have to play 11 consecutive games before they even think about a playoff appearance. But the Jaguars second-half schedule is considerably easier than their pre-bye slate, with two games against the Tennessee Titans, two games against the Indianapolis Colts, and home games against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders.

While the Jaguars may have been dealt quite a few tough hands when it comes to this year's schedule, the bye week is not one of them. The Jaguars and their fans should be more than happy with Week 7's break.