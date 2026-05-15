Explaining Why Jaguars Fans Should Be Happy About Bye Week Timing
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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Every single NFL season, fans circle specific dates when it comes to their favorite teams. Primetime games, rivalry battles, tough road stretches, and much more.
But perhaps no week gets more attention for each team’s schedule release than the bye week. The bye, to many, is either an advantage or a disadvantage built into what the NFL schedulers deem worthy teams.
Each year, fans will either bemoan or celebrate their bye week. For the Jacksonville Jaguars and their fans, there should be nothing other than approval for their Week 7 bye week slot in 2026.
Bye Week Win
The Jaguars certainly have some of their own obstacles on the schedule that they will need to get over. The first six weeks feature one of the hardest stretches the team has played in recent memory, they only play two games in Jacksonville in October and November combined, and they will be playing back-to-back games in London against playoff teams in the Philadelphia Eagles and the Houston Texans
But for the Jaguars, the bye week is a good thing. We just saw the Jaguars operate with a similar bye week a year ago, and it was clear that one came at the right time. The Jaguars were 4-3 when their Week 8 bye came along last season, and they managed to finish 9-1 over their last 10 regular season games.
The Jaguars’ offense, in particular, went from inconsistent and middling in the first half of the season to one of the best units in the NFL in the second half. Whatever the Jaguars did in the bye week last year worked, and it worked in a big way.
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen will know how to operate his team's schedule and their routine in a similar fashion to last year’s bye week. At a time in which the Jaguars are looking to replicate their 2025 success in some fashion, post-bye success is a must.
There does not seem to be a better time for the Jaguars to get a bye week. The Jaguars' bye comes right after the aforementioned difficult stretch at the start of the year. The Jaguars' first six weeks of the season feature four games against playoff teams with double-digit wins and three divisional winners. They will also have to play the likes of Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Dexter Lawrence, and Myles Garrett in their only two games against teams with losing records in this stretch.
Yes, the Jaguars will have to play 11 consecutive games before they even think about a playoff appearance. But the Jaguars second-half schedule is considerably easier than their pre-bye slate, with two games against the Tennessee Titans, two games against the Indianapolis Colts, and home games against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders.
While the Jaguars may have been dealt quite a few tough hands when it comes to this year's schedule, the bye week is not one of them. The Jaguars and their fans should be more than happy with Week 7's break.
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John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley