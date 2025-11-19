Jaguars Fantasy Sleeper Proving That Patience Pays Off
The Jacksonville Jaguars haven't been the sleeper fantasy team that people thought they could be when they hired Head Coach Liam Coen — at least, not yet. Against the Los Angeles Chargers, they showcased all of the potential that made so many people invest heavily in their prospects for the 2025 NFL season.
They put on an offensive masterclass, dominating en route to a 35-6 rout in which punter Logan Cooke was relegated to a mere holder on extra points. What's even more impressive was that this performance came amid so many key absences for the Jaguars, with Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Hunter Jr., Brenton Strange, Hunter Long, and Anton Harrison all out on that side of the ball.
Several players stepped up in their stead, including Jakobi Meyers, Johnny Mundt, and Tim Patrick. However, one member of the Jaguars stood out the most: rookie running back Bhayshul Tuten.
Tut tut, the Bhayshul train has arrived
Bhayshul Tuten built up a lot of hype as a fantasy sleeper ahead of the 2025 NFL season. Between his impressive tape from OTAs, training camp, and preseason, and Liam Coen's proclivity to take a committee approach with his running game, there was a lot of optimism that the rookie could have a strong season as a rookie.
That didn't materialize through the first 10 weeks of the campaign. In his first nine games in the league, Tuten registered double-digit fantasy points just once, in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals, thanks to a receiving touchdown. He also scored eight in Week 3 and nine versus the Las Vegas Raiders, but he was below five in every other outing.
Against the Los Angeles Chargers, though, he went off, finishing with 13.4 points on a career-high 15 carries for 74 yards and a touchdown. Yahoo Sports' Justin Boone has seen enough to roster Tuten for the remainder of the season:
"Prior to getting hurt, Tuten was leading the backfield split with 15 carries to Travis Etienne Jr.’s 12 and racked up 74 yards and a TD despite his injury-shortened day. While this wasn’t a complete takeover, it was a great sign that Tuten could earn a bigger role in this offense down the stretch. There’s no doubt his gamebreaking ability and nose for the end zone would lead to fantasy success, if he was given enough volume in this offense... At worst, he’s a flex option who’s one Etienne injury away from league-winner status."
It seems that Tuten will be good to go in Week 12's matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. If so, he's worth picking up and possibly even playing to see if he can immediately capitalize on his breakout game to become a consistently solid option.
