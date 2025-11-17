The Most Impressive Part of Jaguars' Incredible Win Over Chargers
The Jacksonville Jaguars and their fans had plenty to celebrate after Week 11. They manhandled Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers, 35-6, to move to 6-4 on the 2025 NFL season. Between their head-to-head victory over LA and the Denver Broncos beating the Kansas City Chiefs, the Jaguars are now in an even better position to get themselves into the playoffs in Liam Coen's first year at the helm.
In Jacksonville's meltdown against the Houston Texans, everyone involved with the team deserved a slice of the blame pie that went around following their fourth-quarter collapse. The defense couldn't stop backup quarterback Davis Mills from erasing a 19-point lead in the final period, while the offense did nothing to extend the lead or even kill the clock, going 3-and-out on back-to-back possessions in between three straight touchdown drives from the Texans.
In the same vein, practically every member of the Jaguars should get their flowers following such a complete and thorough domination of the Chargers. Jacksonville scored on practically every possession with its starters in the game, aside from an early turnover on downs and an interception from Trevor Lawrence. Meanwhile, the defense completely shut Herbert and the Chargers out of the end zone.
Injuries didn't matter
Going into the game, things didn't look so good for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Not only were they coming off a demoralizing loss to the Houston Texans, but their depth chart was only further ravaged by injuries in the week leading up to their clash with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Brenton Strange remained on IR even after four games off, joined by Travis Hunter Jr. and Eric Murray. Jourdan Lewis would miss his second straight game. Anton Harrison was ruled out, along with Brian Thomas Jr., Hunter Long, and Emmanuel Ogbah. The Jaguars fought through those critical absences, earning the praise of Head Coach Liam Coen:
"Look at the amount of guys that contributed to this game, really in all three phases — because those injuries? That impacts not just the defensive position, the cornerback position. Now it impacts special teams and is asking other guys to move and maneuver and play more, and Christian Braswell stepping up, right?
So many guys, B.J. Green had the one deal with the penalty, but he played his tail off. Striggow, those young guys obviously stepped up... They knew that we needed to respond. That's really what it came down to. When you have guys out there playing for each other, playing for the greater cause and the team-first mentality, that's what it was. Everybody was involved in it, and I'm really proud of them."
Keep track of the Jaguars' injuries this season and which players step up when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.