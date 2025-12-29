These Jaguars Showed Up in Fantasy Championship vs. Colts

As the final seconds ticked off the clock, Riley Leonard's Hail Mary hung in the air. The Indianapolis Colts' receivers fought to the end of the ball's trajectory, giving them a chance to pull off the upset and provide Philip Rivers with an incredible swan song to his Hollywood comeback story.

Instead, Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson skied and came down for the interception, sealing the 23-17 victory for his team.

Despite the storybook ending and all of the drama, this was just another regular-season affair in the books for the Jaguars, who moved to 12-4 on the year with the win. This game wasn't crucial for their spot in the standings or the playoff bracket, but it did stave off the Houston Texans and keep Jacksonville's hopes of capturing the No. 1 seed alive. However, this one was paramount in the fantasy football postseason, marking the championship in most leagues. These Jaguars showed up in crunch time.



Which Jaguars came up big?



Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Greg Newsome II (6) and cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) react after a play during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

1. Jaguars D/ST



It wasn't a monster performance by any means. The Jacksonville Jaguars' defense allowed the Indianapolis Colts, led by 44-year-old grandpa Philip Rivers, to score 17 points, aided by two huge kick returns from Ashton Dulin. However, they did come up with two sacks and two interceptions. That gave them nine fantasy points for the week in standard leagues, which is about all one can ask for from a defense in the championship.



Indianapolis Colts defensive end Samson Ebukam (52) and Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Neville Gallimore (92) bring down Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2. Travis Etienne Jr.



The Travis Etienne Jr. moment everyone will remember in this game was his fumbled lateral from Jakobi Meyers. It was a designed play from Head Coach Liam Coen, and it was an absolute disaster. The Jaguars were driving and on their way to ripping momentum away from the Colts. Instead, they turned it over in the red zone on that play.



However, ETN was solid overall outside of that mishap. He didn't find the end zone, but he tallied a solid 76 yards on 17 carries and had two catches for another 16. It wasn't a monster outing by any means, but he didn't bust, either, with 11.2 full-PPR points.



Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Cam Little (39) reacts after a field goal in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

3. Cam Little



Cam Little got more work in this one than usual. He made both of his PATs and nailed three field goals, including a 53-yarder to put the Jaguars up six with under two minutes left in the contest. He totaled 14.9 fantasy points, which is a huge boon for any fantasy managers needing a big-time performance from their kicker in the championship.



Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs in a touchdown Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

4. Trevor Lawrence



Trevor Lawrence had his worst game in a month, but he still had a solid fantasy outing. He finished with 263 yards passing, an interception, 26 yards on the ground, and two rushing touchdowns. With 24.12 points in the chip, he might very well be the 2025 fantasy football playoffs MVP.

For all of our Jaguars' fantasy updates, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.