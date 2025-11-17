3 Encouraging Fantasy Takeaways from Jaguars Dominant Win Over Chargers
At long last, the Jacksonville Jaguars got the complete, dominant performance they've been looking for. Despite coming in as slight home underdogs, they absolutely manhandled the Los Angeles Chargers en route to a 35-6 victory to move to 6-4 on the 2025 NFL season. With the loss, LA dropped to 7-4, closing the lead it had over Jacksonville in the AFC playoff race.
For the first time in a while, the Jaguars were able to control the trenches on both sides of the ball, getting constant pressure on Justin Herbert while also gaining a ton of push in the rushing attack. This win might have given a glimpse of what Jacksonville can be at its best: a ball-controlling, ground-and-pound offense that takes advantage of a mean pass-rush and a ball-hawking backline.
Despite missing most of its top weapons — with Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Hunter Jr., Brenton Strange, and Hunter Long all out — the Jaguars put together their best offensive game of the season, absolutely mowing over a typically stout Chargers defense, much to the delight of their fantasy owners.
Is this the vision?
1. Travis Etienne Jr.
Travis Etienne Jr. continued his impressive 2025 season. Against the Los Angeles Chargers, he ran for 73 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. One of his scores came from a wildcat look on goal-to-go, a feature of the offense that Liam Coen has steadily implemented more and more this year.
ETN showed once again that his floor is safe with the Jaguars' intention to establish the run in each game this season, but he also proved that his ceiling can be quite lofty against poor run defenses. He finished Week 11 with 19.3 fantasy points. He'll have plenty of opportunities to add to his scoring total for the season, with multiple favorable matchups left on the slate.
2. Trevor Lawrence
The Jaguars showed again this week that the less they have to rely on Trevor Lawrence to sling it, the better off they are. He finished his game against the Los Angeles Chargers with just 153 yards on 14-of-22 passing for one touchdown and one interception. However, his usage as a runner this season gives hope that he can be a top-12 fantasy quarterback down the stretch.
He only had nine yards on five carries versus LA, but he did find the end zone on a designed QB keeper. That helped bring him to a decent 15.02 points. Had it not been a blowout that led to the Jaguars' starters getting benched in the fourth, both T-Law and ETN could have had much more statistically productive days.
3. Bhayshul Tuten
Bhayshul Tuten came out of the gate hot in this one. Just when it looked like it was safe to give up on the Jaguars' RB2, he went off for 74 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. Unfortunately, he also got banged up late in this game. If it's not a serious injury, he might still have some value as a desperate FLEX option. At the least, he's still worth rostering as a handcuff for ETN.
