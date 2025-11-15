Final Predictions for Jaguars' Battle With Chargers
Q: On if practice is challenging with so many players injured?
Coen: “A little bit, yeah. We had a few show-team DBs playing wide out and guys bouncing around from a few different positions to do that. And look, it's a challenge. It's all part of adversity. It is. It's just all part of an NFL season and that a lot of teams have gone through, not just us or the Bucs last season or the [2022] Rams that year, it's part of it and it is a balance though of I know Wednesday specifically this week, like I think a lot of the guys were itching.
They wanted to go full speed, they wanted to. More so to help get some of that taste out a little bit and to just go cut it loose a little bit in a moment at practice. But I'm glad we were able to do that yesterday more and you could feel that from the guys. So yeah, it's a balancing act when it comes to the way that you're trying to schedule the day for these guys. And also, your reps.
Like the reps have to be very intentional, who's getting what rep, what throw does Trevor—these are the throws he needs to get, these are the routes that these guys need to get. They don't need to probably get that one. They've run that a million times or they're not the primary. Let's move on. Have had some experience with the balancing act and ultimately, Sunday's coming.”
Q: On players stepping up?
Coen: “Huge. You look at—I know [WR] Tim Patrick did not show up in a stat column this past Sunday. Tim Patrick played his tail off and blocked his tail off, ran routes full speed, was open, a few times that either we couldn't get it to him or whatever it was, maybe the ball wasn't going his way. But guys like that, that have continued to do right longer.
And that's ultimately what it comes down to when you do have injuries, and you do have a talented roster or guys that have worked their tails off to stay the course that maybe haven't made a million plays for us thus far this season but are going to be ready and prepared when their number is called. I do think we have a group of guys that that's important to, that are that next man up mentality. And yeah, that list is long.”
