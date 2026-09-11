Jaguars' Final Week 1 Injury Report Brings the Best Cole Van Lanen News Yet

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- It is looking more and more like Cole Van Lanen will be active in Week 1.

Will the Jaguars' veteran offensive tackle start after his knee injury on Jan. 4, which has since sidelined him? That remains to be seen, but the Jaguars got their best news yet on the Van Lanen front with Friday's injury report ahead of Week 1 vs. the Cleveland Browns, and here's why.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen (70) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Final Week 1 Injury Report

Van Lanen was listed as limited for all three practices this week, but he is officially entering Sunday's game against the Browns with no injury designation at all. While head coach Liam Coen has called him a game-time decision this week, it appears he will at the very least be active regardless of the decision on him starting.

“I think he's really done some nice things over the last few days, especially, putting himself into some compromising positions and going through some hot practice days out here and getting some good work in," Coen said on Friday. "I've been pleased with him. I know he's confident, he's starting to really feel better and better each and every day. We'll definitely take that up to game time.”

With Van Lanen not having any injury designation at all, it appears there are two roads the Jaguars could take: they could start Walker Little at right tackle and allow Van Lanen to be the swing tackle for the day in case of emergencies. Or the Jaguars could let Van Lanen get right to it and make the return to right tackle across from Anton Harrison at left tackle.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen (70) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think our training staff, strength, athletic training, sports science are second to none, and they have worked tirelessly throughout this offseason with Cole," Coen said.

"Both obviously on the grass while they're doing some of the work, in the weight room, in the training room, but also, in the mindset part of it and continuing to encourage and to be honest when necessary and needed, to obviously have him potentially available at this time is huge. It's a testament to the work that he's put in, but also to the support staff that we have that I truly believe in. And I think that these guys, they do it at a high level.”

Harrison also appeared on Friday's final injury report, with a foot designation keeping him out of practice. Despite Harrison not practicing on the final day of the practice week, he did not carry a game status and should be expected to make the start at left tackle.

Also listed as limited this week was wide receiver Jakobi Meyers with a thumb injury, though Meyers said earlier this week that he would play. Like Harrison and Van Lanen, Meyers was not given an official injury designation on Friday's game status report.

The lone player carrying an injury designation into Week 1 is running back LeQuint Allen Jr., who will be listed as questionable entering the week. Allen did not practice on Wednesday but was limited on Thursday and Friday.