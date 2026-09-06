4 Critical Questions the Jaguars Must Answer Against the Browns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- We have seen the Jacksonville Jaguars answer plenty of questions over a busy last seven days, but that doesn't mean some do not remain.

Each week, we will take a look at the biggest questions facing the Jaguars entering each contest. This time, we take a look at the most critical questions the Jaguars must answer when they take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 1.

Will the pass-rush take advantage of Cleveland's OL?

Spencer Fano works with a teammate at the Browns OTA in Berea on May 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If the Jaguars' plans for the secondary pay off, the expectation is the pass-rush will be able to generate more of their pressures into sacks. The Jaguars' shift in coverage phiolsophy over the course of the offseason and summer saw their defensive line look all the more impressive as quarterbacks in joint practices had to hold onto the ball a tick longer. The Jaguars' pass-rush took advantage, and that is what they will need to do in Week 1 vs. the Browns' offense and Deshaun Watson.

For the Jaguars to do so, they will need their primary four pass-rushers (Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker, Arik Armstead, and Dennis Gardeck) to beat an offensive line that looks set to start rookie Spenver Fano, Zion Johnson and Teven Jenkins at guards, Tytus Howard at left tackle, and Elgton Jenkins at center. This is a game where the Jaguars' pass-rush simply has to get home.

Will Travis Hunter spend any considerable time at wide receiver?

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (12) tosses the ball during Day 15 of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It seems clear the Jaguars will have Travis Hunter as one of their starting cornerbacks when the defense is on the field; he saw extensive time at outside cornerback across from Montaric Brown, which would suggest he should see a decent amount of reps against Jerry Jeudy and Denzel Boston. But while his defensive role and assignments seems clear entering Week 1, the same can not be said for the Jaguars' offensive plans for the former No. 2 pick.

I do think Hunter will see some time on offense in Week 1 against the Browns, though I believe the Jaguars' receiver depth in front of him, the likelihood of increased 12 personnel snaps, and the fact the Browns will likely be 11 personnel-heavy and require plenty of Hunter on defense all point to the reps being more selective than anything else. How we see the Jaguars manage Hunter vs. the Browns could give us an idea how what the plan to do in similar weeks moving forward.

Who is the hot-hand in the passing game?

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) rolls out of the pocket during a joint Buccaneers‑Jaguars NFL practice at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The question of who the Jaguars' primary pass-catcher is going to be will likely be a common one in this space moving forward. The Jaguars have such a talented receiver room that a former No. 2 pick and Heisman Trophy winner might be their fourth-best receiver, and they also have a tight end in Brenton Strange who is one of the most underrated at his position in the NFL.

So, who will it be against the Browns? I think we will see a decent amount of Denzel Ward on Brian Thomas Jr., with most defenses putting their top cornerbacks on the Jaguars' speedy X receiver. Tyson Campbell is an outside-only cornerback, so we can likely expect to see him match up with Jakobi Meyers quite a bit. That leaves Parker Washington with the Browns' No. 3 cornerback, Myles Harden. That is a matchup that Washington should be able to take advantage of.

What will the RT spot look like?

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cole van Lanen (70) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' offensive line is going to be a major focus all week long, and most of those questions is going to come down to Cole Van Lanen and the right tackle spot. Van Lanen will need to practice this week in some capacity to have a chance to play against the Browns after he missed the entire offseason and the vast majority of training camp with a knee injury, but Jaguars' head coach Liam Coen appeared hopeful earlier this week.

We might not even have the answer when inactives come out at 11:30 a.m., because there is a chance Van Lanen is up and on the active game day roster but is not starting quite yet. If that is the case, the Jaguars will have veteran offensive tackle Walker Little at the right tackle spot across from left tackle Anton Harrison.

Who is Devin Lloyd's replacement?

Carolina Panthers linebacker Devin Lloyd (55) gets his equipment fixed while looking towards the Jaguar fans during a joint practice with the Carolina Panthers on the 16th session of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect