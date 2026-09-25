Jaguars' Final Week 3 Injury Report Offers Mixed Bag of News for Defensive Line

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars once again got mostly positive injury news ahead of a key Week 3 matchup, but there was one downside.

The Jaguars are going to need their defensive line at its best in Week 3 against a tough New England Patriots team that wants to run the football, and that is where Friday's mixed bag comes into play.

Sep 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen on the sidelines against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mixed Bag

The good news for the Jaguars in Friday's final injury report is that seven of the eight names who popped up on it throughout the week are going to play -- including defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton, who has been amongst the defense's best players through the first two games of the season. Hamilton was limited in each day of practice this week, but he will be good to go on Sunday.

But at the same time, the Jaguars do have one player who seems likely to miss the contest with the Patriots in rookie defensive tackle Albert Regis. The third-round Texas A&M product is listed as doubtful with an elbow injury that made him a limited participant on Friday, and it currently looks like they will be without their young backup nose tackle.

The good news for the Jaguars is that Hamilton will play. The downside is that he was limited all week and might not be close to 100%, and one backup option to support him is now likely going to be down for the game, which could leave the Jaguars with just four defensive tackles against a Patriots offense that is going to look to run the ball.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Albert Regis (98) walks off the field after Day 15 of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Getting Hamilton in the lineup is obviously more important than any other update. But this week perhaps more than any other week on the schedule, the Jaguars needed their defensive tackle room at 100%. Regis has not made many splash plays, but he was a good option to get some much-needed reps on Sunday.

But for as much as Regis' likely absence may be ill-timed, the Jaguars can relish in the fact that they will have Hamilton.

“It's interesting. I pulled up the ‘24 game in London and showed some of the clips in the Wednesday meeting there and seeing the guys flying around, Ventrell [LB Ventrell Miller] played really well in that game, but D-Ham was still a lot of the same. But I felt like, he even looks bigger in a way, like holding the point even more so than maybe even then. And we thought we had a really good player coming in when we got here. And he is," Liam Coen said Friday.

"He's a standard, I think, especially at that position. You think about D-line in the NFL, you often see these guys kind of like hit their stride in their mid-to-upper 20s because it's so much technique. It's so much the game within the game, playing D-line in the pass rush and in the interior D-line play. I do think it takes time. I think it's a learned skill in terms of often you're playing against guys that are experienced. O-line like they've been doing it for a long time, experienced in the NFL, there's so many nuances that go into each play, and I think D-line's a spot where you can get better with age and you can continue to grow.”