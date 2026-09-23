DaVon Hamilton's Place on Injury Report Could Open Door For 1 Jaguars Rookie

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars continue to get mostly good injury news entering Week 3, though there is one name to monitor.

The Jaguars' first injury report ahead of their Week 3 matchup with the New England Patriots has a few expected names on it who were limited in running back LeQuint Allen, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, and offensive tackle Cole Van Lanen.

But there were two new names added to the list as limited participants in center Robert Hainsey (elbow/groin) and defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (back), and the latter is worth watching leading up to Sunday for a few reasons. Not only is it due to Hamilton's importance to the defense, but also due to the window of opportunity it could create for rookie defensive tackle Albert Regis.

Aug 2, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Albert Regis (98) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hamilton & Regis

Hamilton has been the glue of the Jaguars' run defense for years, and having him in the lineup and at 100% in any given week is critical. There is no reason to think Hamilton won't be able to play since he did return to the Week 2 loss against the Broncos after sustaining a back injury in the second-half, but the fact he is limited shows that he is not quite at full-strength. With a run-heavy team like the New England Patriots on the horizon, it could be the perfect week for Regis to see an expanded role and a chance to show what he can do.

Regis has played 16 snaps over the first two weeks, with the Jaguars' third-round pick playing behind Hamilton, Arik Armstead, Matt Dickerson, and Ruke Orhorhoro. But the Jaguars' interior defensive line has already had its issues with being disruptive enough with Hamilton in the lineup that there could be even more concern about the unit if he is limited in Week 3 against the Patriots.

“We got enough guys to do it. I think D-Ham [DT DaVon Hamilton] actually, had some really good rushes as well, in some of the play action. We feel good about the depth. We just have to get a little bit more production," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said about the defensive tackle room on Wednesday.

Jacksonville Jaguars Defensive Tackle Albert Regis (98) and Jacksonville Jaguars Defensive End Josh Hines-Allen (41) warm up during the Jacksonville Jaguars 14th session of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Monday, August 17, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With Coen openly noting that, so far, the production has not been there, it makes sense to give Regis a bigger stage this week. Hamilton is the Jaguars' best defensive tackle, and they should trust Regis to help support Hamilton and his snap count until he is completely back. The Jaguars have given Dickerson and Orhorhoro some of those snaps over the first few weeks, so why not turn to Regis now?

The Jaguars clearly see Regis in the same way they see many of their rookies: they love his talent and intangibles, but they know they do not need him to be an impact player right away. But with Hamilton banged up, now could be the time to speed up his development.