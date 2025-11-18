Jaguars Finally Got the Liam Coen Game They've Been Wanting
Head Coach Liam Coen has been a revelation for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Going into Week 11, he had his team firmly entrenched in the AFC playoff race at 5-4, their best mark at this point in the season in years. However, not everyone was completely convinced about his capabilities at the helm.
Despite the encouraging overall record, the Jaguars had taken some brutal losses. They were the only team this year to lose to the Jake Browning-led Cincinnati Bengals. They got dominated by the Los Angeles Rams in London. They blew a 19-point fourth-quarter lead to Davis Mills and the Houston Texans.
On top of that, Jacksonville was far from the promising offensive unit it was expected to be under Coen. They've shown glimpses of what they could be throughout the year, but the Jaguars' attack never quite put it all together. That changed in their 35-6 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
Liam Coen's magnum opus
When the Jacksonville Jaguars hired Liam Coen, the expectation was that he could coax out a career year from Trevor Lawrence and engineer an elite passing game with his new, promising quarterback and an enticing set of weapons. After all, that's what he did with Baker Mayfield as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive coordinator in 2024. Plus, Coen was a quarterback himself and has experience designing elite air attacks.
However, his greatest strength is actually his work as a run-game technician. Under his tutelage, the Bucs totaled the fourth-most rushing yards in the league last season and ranked third in yards per carry. The Jaguars and their fans got to see that first-hand in the team's 35-6 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, with Travis Etienne Jr. and Bhayshul Tuten combining for 147 yards on 34 attempts on the ground. Coen also got to showcase some of his offensive ingenuity, dialing up a Wildcat touchdown, another score on a quarterback keeper for T-Law, and a play-action pitch that created a wide-open Tim Patrick in the end zone. Jacksonville media asked him if he had fun as a play-caller:
"Yeah, I think the key was [being] on schedule with no negative plays. Really, we had two negative plays total on the day... None of these plays were new. They were plays that we've had on the call sheet or that we've been kind of repping that you can get off, and you can get on schedule and stay on schedule for extended periods of time, [which] allowed us to be able to execute some calls that we had ready to go and had practiced for the last few weeks."
"So, great job by the guys staying on schedule, playing physically, moving the chains, running the football the way we did. That definitely makes it more fun to be able to go call it and just have the confidence as a play-caller knowing that when you are executing at a high level, it doesn't matter what the play is called — they're going to go and make it work, and a lot of that showed up yesterday."
