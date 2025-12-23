3 First Thoughts on Jaguars Making 2025 Playoff Field

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are playoff bound, and there is still time to do more than celebrate.

The Jaguars have everything in front of them over the next two weeks to allow them to take full advantage of the opportunity in front of them. Here are my first three thoughts on the Jaguars and their first playoff bid since 2022.

Jaguars Still Have Work to Do

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The Jaguars can and should celebrate the fact they have already made the playoffs. There is a lot of honor that goes into that considering how much work the franchise did from top to bottom to rebound from last season's 4-13 team. With that said, the Jaguars also clearly know that their work is far from over.

The Jaguars can secure the AFC South title and a home playoff game in the Wild Card in Week 17 if they win against the Indianapolis Colts and if the Houston Texans lose or tie against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Jaguars can also just take things into their own hands and win out against the Colts and the Tennessee Titans. It is partly up to them to decide.

Looking at AFC QBs

Houston Texans quarterback CJ. Stroud (7) looks on after the game of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It sure seems like the AFC's seven-team playoff seed is filling out. Not all spots are official yet and seeding still has to be determined, but the most likely scenario is that Trevor Lawrence is joined by these quarterbacks in the AFC playoff field: Bo Nix, Drake Maye, Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, and CJ Stroud.

The Jaguars have played three of these quarterbacks this season, going 3-0 in the process. Aaron Rodgers is the worst AFC quarterback but obviously has veteran experience and savvy. Nix made some explosive plays against the Jaguars but is also a clear tier beneath the other four passers. Stroud looks to be behind Herbert, while Allen and Maye are the two toughest matchups. The Jaguars should feel comfortable in any game, but they will have the better quarterback in quite a few.

Telling Playoff Stat

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs the ball during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

It seems like the NFC's No. 1 seed is going to come down to four teams to varying degrees. Amongst those teams, though, is a team that completely controls their own fate. If the San Francisco 49ers win their final two games, they will be the NFC's 1 seed. And if that is the case, then the Jaguars will have a heck of a chip to carry into the playoffs.

If the 49ers are the NFC's 1 seed and the Denver Broncos continue to hold onto the No. 1 seed, then the Jaguars can say they defeated both No. 1 seeds on the roadin the same season. That alone would prove there is no disputing the Jaguars as a fluke. Their improvement is legit and their playoff case is as real as anyone's.

