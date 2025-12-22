Why Jaguars Will Have All Eyes on Colts Tonight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars took care of business in Week 16 against the Denver Broncos. Now, they will play the waiting game.

The Jaguars could know as early as close to 11:30 p.m. whether they will be in the 2025 playoff field, as the Monday Night Football clash between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers will let the Jaguars know what else has to be done.

Jaguars Playoff Scenario

After the Jaguars improved to 11-4 with their big win over the Denver Broncos in Week 16, the Jaguars have made things relatively simple for their playoff chances. They can secure a spot if the Colts lose to the 49ers tonight, leaving the AFC South race between them and the Houston Texans all that is left to sort out.

If the Colts win, then the Jaguars will have to defeat the Colts on the road next week to secure their playoff spot. And while that would certainly be on the table for the red-hot Jaguars, they could enter Week 17 with a bit more peace of mind if the 49ers give them a hand.

“I’ll pay attention. I won’t lose any sleep over it, but I’m watching all the teams in our division. I also like football so I watch a lot of the games when I can," Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said after the win over the Colts.

Just because the Jaguars have a chance to secure a playoff spot tonight doesn't mean it would make their last two games meaningless either, though. The Jaguars are just one game ahead of the Houston Texans in the AFC South and the only way to ensure they keep their spot at the top of the division is to ensure they win out against the Colts and then the Tennessee Titans in Week 18.

If the Jaguars weren't getting the respect they deserved before -- and they believe they aren't -- then the win over the Broncos should do just that. But first, the Jaguars have to punch their ticket to the dance.

“I don’t even want it. Keep doubting us," Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones said on Sunday after the win over the Broncos. "We want to show up every Sunday and you have to play us no matter where we’re at. We play in the snow, we play in the rain, whatever you want to do. I think the Jags are going to be ready to play.”

