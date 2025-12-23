49ers Help Jaguars Punch Ticket to Playoffs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have made it back to the playoffs.

As a result of the Indianapolis Colts losing their Week 16 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football, the Jaguars have clinched their first playoff spot since 2022. Now, the AFC South title is next on the check list.

Jaguars Can Eliminate Colts

For all intents and purposes, the Colts' season is over. The Jaguars can officially shut the door on their rival, who had a 98% chance to make the playoffs in Week 8, by defeating them in Week 17 on the road. Meanwhile, the Jaguars now have a guranteed spot to see their season extend.

The Jaguars sit at 11-4 after a six-game winning streak was extended on the road against the Denver Broncos in Week 16. The Jaguars have two more weeks to wrap up the AFC South and perhaps even make a push for the No. 1 seed, but the Colts' loss means they at least will get their shot next month

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New York Jets safety Dean Clark (35) tackles Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) during the third quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

“The team’s coming together. I feel like we have a lot of confidence, but we don’t take our preparation for granted. You can’t just show up and win games in this league," Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said after the 48-20 win over Denver.

"You’ve got to prepare the right way and you’ve got to have that edge and that mindset come Sunday and I think that’s something our team does a really good job of is playing with that chip on your shoulder and that edge and attacking people and getting after them. I think that’s something that’s been huge for us. [It] can’t be understated, so we have to continue to do that. You’re not going to show up on Sunday and win games no matter who you’re playing, especially it’s a good team in Denver. [I’m] proud of the guys and we came ready to go.”

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) reacts after rushing for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Jaguars have a wide array of options in terms of seeding over the next few weeks, which means the Jaguars still have big games on the docket against the Colts and in the season finale against the Tennessee Titans at home in Week 18.

For Liam Coen's first year, though, the Jaguars' record has improved by at least seven wins and the Jaguars have their third playoff spot of the Shad Khan era. A new age has begun for Jaguars football, and it took another step tonight.

Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen smiles to the crowd as he walks of the field against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

