What the Upcoming Offseason Holds for One Jaguars’ Star

The Jacksonville Jaguars face an offseason of great importance if they want to build off their success from last season. They don't have a lot of cap space they can use, and they have plenty of integral players that need to be brought back.

A player like Devin Lloyd is one who will likely be on a new team next season because the Jaguars can't compete with the contracts he's going to be offered this season. Liam Coen has shown he's an excellent head coach, but he and James Gladstone will have to tread carefully and make sure they're making the right decisions.

Star Player May Be on the Move

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) walks off the field after losing to the Bills during an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Travis Etienne Jr. has been a Jaguar for the duration of his career, and he's now facing his first offseason where his rookie contract has expired, and he's set to hit free agency. He was a pretty big contributor to the Jaguars' success this season, with him rushing for 1,107 yards and running in seven touchdowns, while also being responsible for 48 first downs.

He was also a monster as a receiving back this season, with him adding an additional six scores to his total and catching the ball 36 times for 292 yards. Coen used him in a variety of ways in their offense, and he arguably had his best season. None of the numbers listed above are career-highs for him, but he did add the most touchdowns to his team this season.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) runs upfield in the fourth quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Jets 48-20. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This offseason will be shaped by the Jaguars' decision to bring him back or not, and I don't think they should. He's been a consistent source of offense for them throughout his career, but they don't have the money to spend on a premier position like running back, especially when they have someone waiting in the wings.

Bhayshul Tuten's rookie season didn't set any records, but he did have five rushing touchdowns and another two through the air. He proved that he deserves an increased workload, and he's on a much more friendly contract than Etienne Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) is introduced before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I think Tuten could do very similar things for their offense, and give them the financial flexibility to address other areas of their roster without having to worry about running back.

As well, Tuten has the potential to surpass Etienne Jr's production, while I feel that the Jaguars have seen the extent of what he can do on their team.

