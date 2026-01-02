3 Key Players to Watch in Jaguars' Regular Season Finale

The Jacksonville Jaguars sit one game away from winning their first AFC South title since 2022, looking to finish the regular season strong against division rival, the Tennessee Titans. However, a defeat and a Houston Texans victory would put Jacksonville down as a wild card team heading into the playoffs.

The Jaguars want to avoid this scenario at all costs while finishing their regular season on a high note. If head coach Liam Coen and the Jaguars want to secure a major win to lock up a home playoff game next weekend, they will need to rely on some key players to help them secure it. Here are three players to watch this weekend in Duval County at EverBank Stadium.

Eric Murray, safety

Titans quarterback Cam Ward has had two back-to-back good games, and is flashing his potential as a great passer for the franchise in what Tennessee hopes to be just the beginning for the 2025 No. 1 overall selection. However, we have seen Ward play recklessly, as he has for much of his career, as he learns to hone those aggressive tendencies.

This means Murray will be charged with making sure the back-five is disciplined when the play breaks down, and that Murray himself stays cool when Ward begins to be reckless, throwing the ball. A takeaway from the veteran safety would go a long way to limiting any opportunities for the Titans' offense to have a productive day.

Walker Little, right guard

It doesn't look like Patrick Mekari will play again this week with a back injury, which means Little is expected to make his second start at right guard. The Jaguars are desperate to get their run game going as they had earlier in the season. Little was responsible for opening up lanes for running back Travis Etienne to run through, with the hope being that this trend is consistent and continues on Sunday.

Travon Walker, defensive end

Travon Walker was solid last week against the Indianapolis Colts with a few key stops, three pressures, and a sack. Coming into the season, he looked to be on his way to having another great season, but injuries began to pile up for the fourth-year pass rusher. Now, he enters the playoffs like lightning in a bottle.

Walker is due for a takeover game, and why not do so against an average offensive line that has a less-than-stable left side? This is a great chance for the former 2022 first overall choice to gain momentum in the playoffs.

