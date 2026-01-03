Jaguars Mailbag on AFC South Title Run, LT Future

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Throughout the season, we will be taking questions on the biggest questions facing the Jacksonville Jaguars.

You can submit your questions every week by tweeting them to the Jaguars On SI Twitter handle or by submitting them here. This week, we discuss the left tackle future after the Cole Van Lanen deal, the battle for the AFC South vs. the Tennessee Titans, and more.

Q: In the playoffs, who is the X factor on defense for the jags?

A: It has to be Josh Hines-Allen, right? I think he has had one of his best seasons this year in terms of just being disruptive week-in and week-out. The sacks have came in bunches over the second half of the season, and he is their defender who has the most potential to change games with a big play over the course of the playoffs.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) talks with Jets coach Aaron Glenn at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Jets 48-20. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Q: Who was your biggest surprise this season?

A: Cole Van Lanen and I am not sure it is close. I thought at his best, Van Lanen would be a solid No. 6 offensive lineman for the Jaguars. This year, he has been arguably the most versatile offensive lineman in the NFL and looks like the left tackle of the future.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen (70) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Q: I really wanted Walker Little to be the starting LT. I never feel like he got a real chance to with Doug here and he showed flashes when he got the chance. But this year hasnt been great, do you think he's a candidate to be traded in the off-season? And what do you think he'd be worth?

A: I do because I think Walker Little still has the ability to be a good starting left tackle in the NFL. This year just hasn't gone the way it was supposed to, and Van Lanen has taken advantage of his opportunities. I think a team with a tackle need should trade a Day 3 pick (a fifth makes sense) and have Little as their starter moving forward. Jaguars would likely get more if not for his contract.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Walker Little (72) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Q: If the Jags fail to make the Super Bowl, which position group do you think is most likely to be at fault?

A: I think the offensive line or interior defensive line make sense here, though I would give a slight lean toward the offensive line. The Jaguars have stopped the run well all year despite not having an elite defensive tackle unit, but the offensive line has struggled against the elite pass-rush units they have played.

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) hits Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Q: Which Is the Newsome grade so far? Does he Is part of Jaguars future or it was just a rental?

A: I could certainly see a scenario where Newsome gets extended. He hasn't been elite or anything like that, but he has played well in recent weeks and is both a scheme and culture fit. He has been a solid addition to the secondary.

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Greg Newsome II (6) is introduced before the game against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Q: Is it concerning that Milum isn't starting ahead of Little?

A: I do not think so. Little has played over 70 career games in the NFL and can just be trusted more right now than a rookie who started the year hurt and has only been in for a few snaps at a time outside of one game.

Jacksonville Jaguars guard Wyatt Milum (64) hydrates during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Q: With the TN DB's status which WR has the big game this week?

A: Parker Washington. He is getting favorable matchups week in and week out due to Brian Thomas Jr. and Jakobi Meyers, and I think he has another big game.

Dec 29, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) celebrates his touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in the second quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images | Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

Q: Is one Pro bowler (for Long snapper at that) the fewest pro bowlers for a 12 or 13 win team ever?

A: The 12-4 2005 Jaguars had only Marcus Stroud as a Pro Bowler, so sadly it is not even the first time it has happened to the Jaguars.

Sep 18, 2006; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle (99) Marcus Stroud celebrates during the 4th quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Alltel Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. The Jaguars won the game 9-0. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images Copyright © 2006 Jason Parkhurst | Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Q: Do you believe the Jaguars can actually win the Super Bowl this season?

A: Yes, I do. There is no big, bad wolf in the AFC this year. If they matchup with Josh Allen and take him down early, who else scares them in the AFC outside of the Houston defense they have already had some success against?

Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (90) watches the Jacksonville Jaguars huddle in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Q: With Tuten back to full practice do they try and rest ETN this week?

No, I think they heavily lean on Travis Etienne this week to clinch the AFC South.

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) returns a kick during the third quarter against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Q: What do they do with Maason Smith next year?

Bring him to training camp next year and let him compete for a spot. They don't just give anything to anyone, so if he makes the team then he earned it.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Maason Smith (94) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Q: Do you think the coaching staff remains intact this offseason or could the Jags lose some coaches to other opportunities?

A: I could see Grant Udinski be a surprise hire as a head coach, but otherwise I think the staff remains intact for the most part for at least one more season.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile walks off the field to be interviewed by media members after an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Q: Previous regime tried Little at guard and it didn't work. This year it seems to be working. Does Little have a future there as a starter?

A: I think the fact they have better coaching and a more sound running scheme have a big part in it, plus Little is now a few years more into his career and has more experience. I think he is a tackle who can play guard as opposed to the other way around.

September 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Walker Little (72) during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

