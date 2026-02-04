Why Jaguars Should Sign Rico Dowdle in Free Agency

The Jacksonville Jaguars enter free agency this offseason with the possibility of having to replace several key pieces of their roster, specifically at running back. As the team sits over the salary cap thanks to the egregious roster management of former general manager Trent Baalke, current GM James Gladstone is in a position to add on key areas of need with sufficient yet cost-efficient signings.

The running back position has a bright future in Duval County, after selecting Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen Jr. on the third day of the 2025 NFL Draft. Tuten could be the team's top tailback without any hesitation, with the abilities he brings to the offense as a potential 1,000-yard rusher. Travis Etienne, the veteran runner of the past four seasons, is an unrestricted free agent, and the Jaguars may decide to move on.

This puts the Jaguars in another position to select a running back in this year's draft or sign one in free agency, one who is willing to bet on himself in hopes of becoming a featured player in the offense in 2026. That player could be former Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle, who may provide the Jaguars with a unique skill set to deploy in their offense.

Why the Jaguars should sign Rico Dowdle

Dowdle bet on himself big in last year's round of free agency. After the Panthers lost young standout running back Jonathon Brooks to a knee injury for the season, they pivoted to free agency to have Dowdle in the mix, returning to Carolina as a native of Asheville, just two hours west of Charlotte.

The former 1,000-yard rusher for the Dallas Cowboys turned in a career year himself with the Panthers, rushing for 1,076 yards and six touchdowns, including back-to-back 230-plus scrimmage yard games in Weeks 5 and 6. While it is unlikely that the Panthers will re-sign Dowdle, who could bet on himself once more, the Jaguars could be the place to do it.

The Jaguars have two young, talented runners in their backfield, but a veteran presence is needed; someone who can handle a workload if one player goes down, while adding a unique element to the offense, and for head coach Liam Coen. Dowdle is an explosive first and second-level running back with great contact balance, vision, and sufficient pass-catching ability to play in a wide-zone offense.

Jacksonville should go with a running back-by-committee approach next season until it can determine its lead runner. Dowdle could be in the mix if he is signed, and he will come cheaper than some would like to admit. Look for the former Panthers standout to be in the mix for the Jaguars in free agency this offseason.

