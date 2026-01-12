What Josh Hines-Allen Took Away From End of Jaguars' Season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars season has ended, and it didn't go the way anyone insider EverBank Stadium wanted it.

For long-time Jaguars like defensive end Josh Hines-Allen, the 27-24 loss to the Buffalo Bills was the end to the best season of his career. Hines-Allen had a terrific year for the Jaguars as they won double-digit games for the first time since they drafted Hines-Allen, but it all came to a close on Sunday.

Watch Hines-Allen discuss below

The Jaguars threw their best shot at the Bills , with Hines-Allen recording a critical sack of Bills MVP quarterback Josh Allen. But ultimately, the Bills just made more plays at critical moments than the Jaguars were able to, which became the deciding factor in what should have been a memorable afternoon in Jacksonville.

"For me, for us as a team, obviously we hate losing, first and foremost. It's not going to sit right. It shouldn't sit right. But again, these are opportunities to grow. Again, I'm going to look at this opportunity, and obviously we can't come to practice," Hines-Allen said after the game.

"We can't practice another day. We can't go through another day, so how am I going to be able to grow, be ready for my team next year. I think that's the way we need to look at it. We're all disappointed, but we all should be happy with the growth that each individual has taken."

As usual, Hines-Allen kept a positive perspective when it came to what is next for the Jaguars. He knows the Jaguars have no guarantee to be back here. He is one of the near-dozen players on the roster who remains from 2022 and 2023 who remembers that hard truth.

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the second half in an AFC Wild Card Round game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

But the 2025 season was still a success, and the Jaguars still have plenty to look forward to -- even if Sunday stung.

"Jarrian had a hell of a year. For a guy that didn't start, a guy that rotated, a guy that just -- when his number was called, he showed up. AJ [S Antonio Johnson], D-Ham [NT DaVon Hamilton] was the best nose in the National Football League, and today he did the same thing, continued to play at a high level," Hines-Allen said.

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) tackles Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the second half in an AFC Wild Card Round game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"There's areas where we need to improve. I think -- not I think, I know there's areas we need to improve. Coaches know that, and I think they're going to do a good job putting us in good positions to be successful.

