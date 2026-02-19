3 Most Important Jaguars Entering Contract Years

JACKSONVILLE. Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have an abudance of decisions to make about this year's free agency class before they put eyes on next year's group, but that doesn't diminish the importance of looking ahead.

While the Jaguars have key players in Devin Lloyd , Travis Etienne, Montaric Brown , and others set to be free agents next month, they have a host of key players also set to be entering their own contract years in the coming season.

In fact, next year's contract-year group could feature even more important Jaguars than the 2026 group, which is no slouch itself by any means.

So, who are the most important Jaguars set to enter contract seasons? We discuss in today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast.

TE Brenton Strange

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brenton Strange looks like one of the NFL's truly ascending tight ends, and the Jaguars could save themselves some money if they pull the trigger on a long-term deal early. Strange played a massive role for the Jaguars when healthy last season, and his importance to the Jaguars' offense is crystal clear.

Strange could have an even bigger season in 2026 since he will be healthy after missing several games last year. The Jaguars know he is more than just a tight end -- he is part of what makes their identity.

WR Parker Washington

Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) tries to tackle Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) during the third quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After the season Washington had for the Jaguars in 2025, it is clear his role is about to get a lot bigger. Washington was the Jaguars' leading receiver a year ago and had dominant performances in big games against the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, and Buffalo Bills. Now, Washington is set to be a full-time starter entering next season.

If Washington was capable of being the Jaguars' leading receiver last season despite being a backup for most of the first half of the season, then he could do big things in 2026. The Jaguars would be wise to extend him early to get ahead of this curve.

DE Travon Walker

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) is introduced before an NFL football matchup Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Packers edged the Jaguars 30-27 on a last-second field goal. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars already picked up Travon Walker's fifth-year option last offseason, which means he is entering the most critical year of his year contract-wise. The Jaguars could let Walker play out his option before extending him, extend him this offseason or sometime before/during the season, or place the franchise tag on him next year.

With that said, the Jaguars have more or less openly talked about a desire to re-sign Walker for over a year now, so it certainly appears he is in their long-term plans. The former No. 1 pick is arguably as important to the defense as anyone not named Josh Hines-Allen.

