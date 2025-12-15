Game Balls From Jaguars' Dismantling of Jets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Each week during the 2025 season, we will take a quick post-game look at which Jacksonville Jaguars stood out the most.



Win or lose, rain or shine, we will hand out game balls to an offensive, defensive and special teams player. In this edition, we take a look at the Jaguars' best players from their 48-20 win over the New York Jets.

Offense: Trevor Lawrence

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs off the field after the game of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Jets 48-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I mean, this one was obvious. Other players like Travis Etienne, Jakobi Meyers, Anton Harrison, and Cole Van Lanen all had big games, too, but Lawrence had one of the best singular individual performances of any player in franchise history. It was the best and most productive game he has ever had, and it is not particularly close either.

Lawrence has had perhaps the best three-game stretch of his career over the last few weeks, and the Jaguars' entire franchise is benefitting from it. From his big plays outside of the pocket to his accuracy from inside the pocket, Lawrence has been at the top of his game for awhile now, and Sunday was his best yet.

Defense: Eric Murray

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars safety Eric Murray (29) reacts during the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Eric Murray's return to the Jaguars' defense has been just as impactful as anticipated. Murray is a key piece of the Jaguars' defense and his play the last two weeks has shown why. Last week, it was a big forced fumble against Jonathan Taylor to set up a Jaguars touchdown. Then on Sunday, Murray may have had his best game of the season.

Murray collected six tackles for the Jaguars on Sunday, notching a sack and two tackles for loss in the process. Others such as Josh Hines-Allen and Antonio Johnson deserve consideration, too, but Murray was all over the field for the Jaguars.

Special Teams: The Returners

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Lequint Allen Jr. (36) carries the ball during the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

The Jaguars had a fantastic strategy on special teams, which is the strength of the Jets. While the Jaguars got lucky with a penalty on a punt return touchdown, they otherwise dominated the Jets on special teams. Consider this: the Jaguars kicked off 9 times on Sunday, and they didn't allow a single one to be returned. All touchbacks.

On the other side, the Jaguars got two explosive kick returns to give them great field position: a 43-yard return by Bhayshul Tuten and a 50-yard return by LeQuint Allen. The rookie running backs have made a big impact on special teams all season long, and Sunday's win over the Jets was another instance of them doing so.

