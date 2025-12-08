Game Balls From Jaguars' Domination of Colts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Each week during the 2025 season, we will take a quick post-game look at which Jacksonville Jaguars stood out the most.

Win or lose, rain or shine, we will hand out game balls to an offensive, defensive and special teams player. In this edition, we take a look at the Jaguars' best players from their 36-19 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Offense: Trevor Lawrence

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks downfield against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

There were a few players considered here. Travis Etienne scored two touchdowns and had some explosive plays down the stretch, Ezra Cleveland allowed zero pressures, Tim Patrick had his best day with the Jaguars so far, and Brian Thomas Jr. made a few major catches. It is the trigger man of the offense who gets the nod this week, though, with Trevor Lawrence having one of his cleanest games of the season.

Lawrence did not put the ball in harms way once, actually had his completion rate hit by a few drops that had mostly been erased in recent weeks, and made big throws downfield on critical downs. If Lawrence keeps playing like he did on Sunday, they are a dangerous team.

Defense: Devin Lloyd

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) runs after making an interception against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Like the other entries this week, this one could go to a number of Jaguars. I thought Travon Walker had great hustle and physicality all game, Josh Hines-Allen was once again disruptive, Eric Murray had a great forced fumble, Jarrian Jones played well again, and Foyesade Oluokun flew all over the field. Get all that?

But to me, the best and most impactful defender on the field was middle linebacker Devin Lloyd. Lloyd has played solid football since he returned last month, but Sunday was his best performance of the second half of the season thus far. He was a force in the run game (watch the fourth-down stop on Jonathan Taylor) and made plays as a blitzer and in coverage with his first-quarter interception. Lloyd was stellar for the Jaguars,

Special Teams: Cam Little

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Cam Little (39) kicks an extra point Indianapolis Colts during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The Jaguars had another solid special teams day, and this award could go to a number of players. Ultimately, though, we give the nod to Cam Little after he was perfect on all six tries (four extra points, two field goals) against the Colts. He got the Jaguars 10 of their points and has still been perfect since the bye week. He is one of the best kickers in football as things stand today.

The Jaguars will need their special teams unit to continue its strong play moving into the final month of the season. With Little kicking this well in the poor weather conditions, it is clear the Jaguars have the kicker to sustain success.

