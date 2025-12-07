5 Bold Observations on Jaguars' Beat Down of Colts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are in a groove, once again taking care of business at home against the Indianapolis Colts with a 39-16 win in Week 14.

So, what did we see from the Jaguars in their big win over the Colts? We break it down below.

Jaguars dominated game with physicality

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) is tackled by a host of Jacksonville Jaguars defenders during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

One thing was clear from the Jaguars from the start of the game to the finish: they were the most physical team, by far. The Jaguars' defense especially flew around the field all game, delivering several hard hits on the perimeter and stuffing Jonathan Taylor with consistency. For a Jaguars team that lacked edge in recent years, this is where they have done their biggest 180.

The Jaguars needed to win this game in the trenches, and that is exactly what they were able to do. However he did it, Liam Coen has dramatically changed the toughness of this team overnight. Yes, the loss of Daniel Jones clearly impacted the Colts -- as you would expect losing a starting quarterback would do. But the Jaguars were winning this game even before then.

Is BTJ back?

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) makes the catch Indianapolis Colts during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

It certainly feels like Brian Thomas Jr's return to the Jaguars lineup last week did not get the attention it deserved. Thomas has the talent and skill set to take the Jaguars' offense to new heights, and that is exactly what we saw against the Colts on Sunday as Thomas turned in his best performance of the season.

Thomas started it off with an early 18-yard catch to set up Jakobi Meyers for a touchdown. He then made arguably his two best catches of the season downfield against the Colts' top two cornerbacks, showing he is still as talented as a vertical threat as any team possesses right now. He looks like he is back to form.

Trevor Lawrence is on a heater

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs downfield after throwing a touchdown pass against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The Jaguars' starting quarterback has picked up his play in a big way since the bye week, and the last two weeks in particular have been outstanding. Doing it against the Tennessee Titans was one thing, but Lawrence followed up last week's flawless performance with an even better one against a much better Colts defense.

Lawrence had his best game of the season on Sunday, making several downfield thows that were missing from the offense throughout the first few months of the season. He made great decisions with the ball, made plays with his legs, and looked like a quarterback who was elevating the pieces around him. He is on a run right now.

Jaguars have smooth sailing to playoffs

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen on the sidelines during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars have over a 90% chance to make the playoffs by virtually every simulation out there after the win, which means they likely need to just get one more win to crack the playoffs one way or another. And while they have a tough test with the Denver Broncos in a few weeks, they have two easier opponents in the Tennessee Titans and the New York Jets, and then a Indianapolis Colts team that will be without their starting quarterback.

Play of the Day

Take a bow, Brian Thomas Jr. He has made some great catches in his career, but this one-handed one to set up an early touchdown took the cake.

This angle of Brian Thomas Jr.'s one-handed snag @Jaguars pic.twitter.com/WQ6F53nenD — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 7, 2025

