Trevor Lawrence Makes Headway Among AFC South Quarterbacks
The Jacksonville Jaguars got a much-needed win in Week 9 over the Las Vegas Raiders. That victory ended a two-game slide for them, as they fell to both the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams before their bye. They needed their break perhaps more than any other team in the league in the 2025 NFL season.
The Jaguars were hoping to use the extra time to correct the major flaws that showed up during their losing streak. They were able to somewhat get back on track versus the Raiders. In the win, Jacksonville reestablished its ground game, rushing 42 total times for 151 yards and three touchdowns, including 84 yards on 22 carries for Travis Etienne Jr.
The Jaguars' defense got back to forcing turnovers, too, with Montaric Brown jumping a pass to get a crucial pick against Geno Smith. Jacksonville also got some encouraging signs from its passing game, although it came out of the gates sluggishly. Trevor Lawrence again had a mixed performance in Week 9, but he was able to heat up down the stretch and bring his team to victory.
Trevor Lawrence rises in the AFC South
Trevor Lawrence finished his Week 9 with 220 yards on 23-of-34 passing. He also ran the ball nine times for 24 yards and two touchdowns, with a few quarterback sneaks to pick up crucial first downs, a seven-yard draw into the end zone, and a goal-line vault for the win against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Unfortunately, he struggled heavily in the first half, leading the Jacksonville Jaguars to just three points by the intermission. He also threw one of the worst picks one could imagine in the end zone, preventing his team from capitalizing on a long, encouraging drive. Ultimately, his mixed performance only earned him a one-spot bump on Jeff Lowe's quarterback power rankings for the New York Times.
However, it was enough to vault him over C.J. Stroud, who exited the game with a concussion in the Houston Texans' loss to the Denver Broncos. At 16th, T-Law is also closing the gap on the Indianapolis Colts' Daniel Jones, who dropped from ninth to 11th after his five turnovers in the loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
If Lawrence can take advantage of the Jaguars' acquisition of veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and Jones continues to play more like he did against the Steelers, it won't be long before T-Law takes the QB crown in the AFC South.
