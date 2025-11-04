Grading the Jaguars' Trade For Jakobi Meyers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars made their big move on Tuesday, bringing in Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers after sending over a fourth- and sixth-round pick in next year's draft.
So, what grade do we give the Jaguars for their aggressive move at nabbing some pass-catching help? We break it down below.
The Pros
The easy answer for why this is a solid trade for the Jaguars is that Meyers gives Jacksonville a few things they do not currently have in the wide receiver room. For one, he is healthy -- which only Parker Washington can say if you just consider the five receivers from the Week 1 roster. Secondly, he is a sure-handed receiver who can line up inside/out and win over the middle of the field, where the Jaguars' receiving core has had its biggest issues.
Meyers' 5.4% drop rate would rank No. 1 on the Jaguars' receiver room this year and he had zero drops on 126 targets a year ago. According to PFF, he has just two drops since the 2024 season began, while Brian Thomas Jr. has 13, Dyami Brown has six, and Parker Washington has seven. He can be what the Jaguars' passing game has been missing as long as this part of his game holds up.
The Cons
There are a few different directions here. For starters, the Jaguars did not pay an overly cheap price to land Meyers. From the Raiders' perspective, they were never going to pay Meyers and they got a quality trade package out of it. From the Jaguars' perspective, this will be an overpay if Meyers only plays nine games for the franchise. They will need to get him on a new deal to make this completely worth it.
Then there is the fact that Meyers has simply not had a great 2025. He has battled injuries, his own trade request, and Geno Smith's struggles, but out of 50 qualifying receivers he ranks No. 42 in yards per route run and his EPA/Target numbers are not much better. Hopefully for the Jaguars, a change of scenery will help.
Final Grade
The cons are very real when it comes to this deal, but there is also a realistic chance of the Jaguars finding a reliable and consistent receiver to make life easier for both Trevor Lawrence and Liam Coen. If Meyers proves to still be that, then the price can be easily worth it depending on his future after 2025.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to talk about the Jakobi Meyers trade and our grade.
Please let us know your thoughts on the Jakobi Meyers trade and our grade when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.