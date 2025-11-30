Jaguars Make Roster Moves Before Titans Battle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have made a pair of roster moves before they kick off against the Tennessee Titans in Week 13.

The Jaguars announced they have elevated both defensive tackle Matt Dickerson and defensive back Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig from the practice squad for Sunday's AFC South battle.

Depth Pieces

This is the third game in a row Dickerson has been elevated, and he might see his play time increase vs. the Titans due to the potential injury impact on veteran defensive tackle Arik Armstead. Armstead is questionable with a hand injury and could leave a major void at defensive tackle.

"Dickerson has appeared in 42 regular season games during his career with the Titans (2018-20), Falcons (2022), Chiefs (2023), Dolphins (2024) and Jaguars (2025). He was a standard elevation for the last two games. Dickerson has totaled 44 career tackles (four for loss) and three quarterback hits," the Jaguars said in a release.

"Silmon-Craig joined the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado this offseason. He made his NFL debut last week at Arizona. Silmon-Craig started all 13 games for the Buffaloes during his final collegiate season in 2024, leading the team with 93 total tackles (10 for loss), three passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, 2.0 sacks, one forced fumble, and one interception."

The Jaguars have been able to lean on their depth chart and practice squad throughout the 2025 season as they have battled a long list of injuries on both sides of the ball. Now, we will see if the Jaguars' depth is able to come through once again.

“Yeah, I think it speaks to we did a nice job in the offseason at identifying some role players, if you will. And guys that we saw, obviously the physical football traits, but also the personal intangibles that you're looking for, whether it was in pro free agency, whether it was in the draft or post draft in the college free agency world," Coen said.

"So those guys have played meaningful snaps for us whether it's through special teams, offense, defense, have all been contributors and as you go throughout this stretch, the more guys that can help you win, the better. You only have 11 out there every play, but when you've got 13, 14, 15 in terms of guys that have been able to play and impact all three phases, that's going to help us tremendously, hopefully down the stretch."

