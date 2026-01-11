Jaguars Get Star-Studded Endorsement Ahead of Bills Clash

The Jacksonville Jaguars are a small-market team. Head Coach Liam Coen might not have taken that statement kindly from Sean Payton before his team put a 34-20 beatdown on the Denver Broncos, but it's the truth. Duval doesn't have the same luxuries that the "big-city" franchises get in the NFL.



Thankfully, football is more forgiving to its smaller markets than the NBA is. While Jacksonville might not land a ton of high-profile free agents with extracurricular incentives, it can still build a contender with shrewd signings and draft picks. That's how the Jaguars got where they are now.



Jan 12, 2020; Green Bay, WI, USA; Recording artist Lil Wayne addresses the crowd in the second half of a NFC Divisional Round playoff football game between the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Jaguars get huge celebrity endorsement



Unfortunately, the Jacksonville Jaguars don't have many celebrity fans, unlike other teams. Taylor Swift won't be shown on the broadcast against the Buffalo Bills. In fact, in terms of famous supporters, Jacksonville might be the smallest market in the league. The Arizona Cardinals have Blake Shelton, the Carolina Panthers have Stephen Curry, the Cincinnati Bengals have George Clooney, and so on. The Jaguars have... Lil Duval.



Well, Bill Murray is technically part of the Jacksonville faithful, but that's more a business relationship than anything. At least, the Bills don't really have any notable supporters, either, unless Chad Michael Murray counts. However, the Jags can count on the belief of one megastar in Wild Card Weekend: Lil Wayne. Speaking to Bleacher Report, he believes that Head Coach Liam Coen can get the job done against Buffalo:



"I got Jacksonville. I think them boys be flying around on defense, and all you really need for Josh [Allen] is to fill in those spaces on defense. Them boys be flying around out there, they're going to be ready for that. Buffalo has a strong defense, but they have a sense of 'Josh got us.' So, they kind of get a little lackadaisical to me. I think Jacksonville, also, them boys get riled up off of that motivation. They hearing the, 'What? Y'all still ain't believe in us? What?"



"And Liam Coen, he's gonna take his shirt off... He might be down there with a grill and everything right now... Let's not forget that Jacksonville knows how to turn the ball over as well. They're second? And Josh knows how to give you the ball, when he's trying to be Superman." Lil Wayne might not be a Jaguars fan outright, as he's a renowned member of the Green Bay Packers' faithful, but Coen and the Jacksonville defense might just make him proud on Sunday.

