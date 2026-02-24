Who the Jaguars Can Be Confident in Next Season

A big reason why the Jacksonville Jaguars were so successful in 2025 was that their defense stepped up and reliably shut down top offenses. Even in their wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills, it took a game-winning drive from Josh Allen to end their season.

That same defense, which was spectacular last season, projects to regress in 2026. They can't bring back all of their players due to their negative cap space. One of their biggest stars on that side of the ball is Devin Lloyd , and he may be on a different team next season. Which of their players on defense can they rely on to continue to bring the heat?

A Reliable Star

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ryan Smith writes for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article breaking down the highest graded edge defenders of last season. Josh Hines-Allen has been a longtime veteran of the team, and he's coming off another season where he greatly contributed to the team's defense's success.

"Hines-Allen was one of four players (Anderson, Hutchinson, Verse) to hit the century mark in total pressures for the season (including the playoffs). It was the fourth straight season that he finished the year among the top 15 edge defenders in PFF overall grade", said Smith.

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) runs out of the tunnel before the game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Liam Coen may not have been a part of the Jaguars regime that drafted Hines-Allen with a top ten pick, but he's benefiting greatly from their decision. Unlike Lloyd, Hines-Allen isn't set to be a free agent until 2029, and his production has been steady his entire career.

He's coming off a season where he had eight sacks, 49 total tackles, and defended against three passes. He's one of the most consistent edge rushers in the NFL, and the Jaguars are going to need his leadership next season to anchor their defensive line.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) celebrates an interception during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

To make it easier on him, I think James Gladstone and the rest of the coaching staff should prioritize defense in the upcoming NFL draft. They may not own their first-round pick, but that doesn't mean they can't get value from a player drafted in later rounds.

Nevertheless, if there's one thing the Jaguars can rely on next season, it's that Hines-Allen will continue to be one of the top players in his position. He's been an ironman for the majority of his career, with him only playing fewer than 16 games once in 2020 due to an injury.

