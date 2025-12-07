Why the Jaguars Are Getting a Big Boost in Week 14

Late in the NFL's regular season, teams must battle through injuries. Most players are not at '100 percent' at this point of the year and will fight through pain for the betterment of the team and competitive nature to play.

As the Jacksonville Jaguars are set to host the Indianapolis Colts for a battle of first place in the AFC South, a once-injury-riddled team is beginning to get some of its key starters back for the final stretch. Head coach Liam Coen will need these three players on Sunday for a chance to reach first place and secure a winning record in year No. 1 of his tenure in Jacksonville.

Coen on the return of veteran players

While dealing with a neck injury in recent weeks, cornerback Jourdan Lewis was a full participant at practice this week with a questionable designation for Week 14. Coen called his veteran nickelback a "calming presence" that has helped many of the guys on defense, especially in the secondary, with accountability, high-level communication, and competitiveness all over.

"I think the guys trust him and know that he's going to compete his tail off getting better and better, healthier and healthier, but I've been really pleased with those other guys too, that have played and stepped in and had to give us a lot of meaningful snaps to help us get to the point where we're at on defense right now," Coen said.

Lewis isn't the only key defender likely back on the field this weekend: talented pass rusher Travon Walker, who has missed the last couple of games with a knee injury, is also questionable for the game. Coen said it was great to have Walker back out on the practice field, moving around, and boasting confidence.

“Yeah, it was great to have Travon back out there," Coen said. "Watching him buzz around in Indy [individual drills] a little bit and talking to him this morning, he's confident and feels positive right now, so we'll see what it looks out there today. We buzz around on Fast Friday, see what that looks like, but he's excited."

Wide receiver Parker Washington (hip) is not expected to play Sunday, but his and Walker's presence have brought an emotional lift for Coen's roster. However, the Jaguars' head coach noted the importance of not rushing them back onto the field too soon despite limited opportunities ahead for the final stretch.

"You look at these games down the stretch are, like I mentioned the other day, limited options, limited opportunities," Coen said. "And even though we see these guys again, I definitely think there's a heightened sense of awareness. You want to go play, you want to compete in games like this, ultimately, so we'll see. We’ve got to make sure that we're doing right by those guys and what's best for our team, though."

