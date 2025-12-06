Jaguars vs. Colts Roundtable: Preview, Predictions And More

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The time is finally here.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to host the Indianapolis Colts tomorrow afternoon in their biggest game of the season thus far, a game that will help determine the pecking order of the entire AFC South.

To give you our full comprehensive preview of the Colts game, our team of writers has gotten together to give their predictions and weigh in on the game's biggest questions.

1) Who wins the Trevor Lawrence vs. Daniel Jones duel?

John Shipley: Trevor Lawrence. Daniel Jones has had a great season up to this point, but it was clear against the Houston Texans that his mobility has been taken down a notch of two due to his injury. He can still win from the pocket, but a sound pass-rush should neutralize him, and I think the Jaguars' rush will have a big game.

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) walks off the field after the Indianapolis Colts lost to the Houston Texans 20-16 at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Andy Quach: I'm going to ride with Trevor Lawrence here. He's had some great success against the Indianapolis Colts since arriving in the NFL. In his last three games against the Jaguars' divisional rival, he's averaged 264.3 yards and two touchdowns on 75 percent completion. Not only that, but he has the advantage of having two intact fibulas, something that Daniel Jones can't say.

Anthony Campanile and the Jaguars' defense should also help T-Law come out on top in this duel for quarterback supremacy in the AFC South. Jones is having a career year, but he's still not a great processor. Without his mobility, I think he'll struggle mightily versus Jacksonville's pass rush and their aggressive zone looks designed to lure opposing quarterbacks into making back-breaking mistakes. This could be another game where the D generates multiple takeaways.

Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to pass against Tennessee late in their game at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jared Feinberg: I've been skeptical of Daniel Jones for much of the season--at some point, the success and consistency from him has to plateau, right? Well, it hasn't, though he is still prone to taking bad sacks and untimely turnovers. With how hot the Jaguars' pass rush has been since the bye week, I think they are capable of giving Jones some fits. Don't get me wrong: it's great to see him thriving in Indianapolis, but I'd rather take a quarterback who is slowly but surely finding a groove and letting the ball rip downfield. Lawrence over Jones on Sunday.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) yells at the line of scrimmage Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2) Does the defense have answers for Jonathan Taylor?

John Shipley: Taylor was on a roll to start the season but he has faced some tough sledding in recent weeks. I think the Jaguars' defensive staff knows he is the key to this game and will have a sound plan for him. I do not think Taylor will decide the result of this game.

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) is stopped by Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (23) on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Andy Quach: Yes. The Jaguars' defense has been far from perfect this season, but it has two strengths: forcing turnovers and stopping the run. Jacksonville is currently fifth in the NFL in both rushing yards allowed per game at just 82.4 and yards per carry given up at 3.9. Jonathan Tayloy is in a bit of a slump, tallying an average of 71.5 yards on 3.5 yards per attempt in his last two outings. He won't find easier sledding in Duval, as the defense should be keyed in on slowing him down and forcing Daniel Jones to beat them on a bum leg.

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) is brought down by Jacksonville Jaguars safety Darnell Savage (6) on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jared Feinberg: Yes, it is Jonathan Taylor, who, when healthy, has been outstanding since his days at Wisconsin, and has one of the great career tailbacks in college football history. Taylor should comfortably score the running back triple crown, but the Jaguars are the NFL's best run defense, allowing an average of just 82.4 yards per game, and are sixth in yards after contact allowed per attempt at 2.78. This will be this unit's biggest test. They may not have all of the answers, but they'll have enough to limit Taylor from making big plays.

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) rushes runs toward the sideline as Jacksonville Jaguars safety Darnell Savage (6) and Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard (42) close in Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

3) Score prediction?

John Shipley: Get your blood pressure medicine ready, because I expect for this to be a wild one. These are two evenly-matched teams in a lot of ways, but I think the Jaguars get the slight edge thanks to a stellar day from Josh Hines-Allen. Jaguars 23, Colts 20.

Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen smiles to the crowd as he walks of the field against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Andy Quach: The Jaguars have a healthy quarterback, their defense matches up well against the Colts' strengths on offense, and Indy has been underwhelming and banged-up on D. Indianapolis has largely benefitted from a soft schedule to begin the season, while Jacksonville has been continually doubted despite going 8-4 against an absolute gauntlet to start their year.

I think the Jags take this beautiful opportunity to prove that they've always been the best team in the AFC South with a convincing victory to take a lead in the division standings. *insert astronaut with a gun meme* Jacksonville keeps the home streak against Indy alive, 24-17.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen looks on during the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Jared Feinberg: The momentum is on Jacksonville's side, winners of four of their last five games. The Colts, on the other hand, are slipping, having lost three of their last four games. EverBank Stadium is expected to be standing room only on Sunday, making this a true postseason game for the Jaguars.

This will be a close game from kickoff to the final whistle, likely coming down to the final seconds. In that case, give me the Jaguars to take over first place in the AFC South. Jaguars 28, Colts 25

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

