How Jaguars, Liam Coen Are Preparing for Weather Game vs. Colts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Get the umbrellas ready if you are going to be there when the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Indianapolis Colts in a massive game in Week 14.

The weather for the Jaguars' clash with the Colts has called for a heavy dose of December rain all week, meaning both teams are going to have to be ready to battle both the opponent and the elements.

Coen's Approach

Speaking on 'Jaguars HQ' this week, Jaguars head coach Liam Coen made a point to detail how the Jaguars have prepared for the conditions and why no bad weather report will dampen his expectations for his team, especially his offense and quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

"Yeah, that's definitely something we talked about as a staff, and we'll talk about again in our game management meeting over the weekend, we've mentioned to the players that, yeah, this, you know, we could be dealing with some rain, which we have not dealt with, really this year at all in a game," Coen said.

The one time the Jaguars have really faced any weather issues was in their Week 1 home game vs. the Carolina Panthers, when weather caused a lengthy delay in the first half. The Jaguars kept their focus and persevered then, and they are looking forward to the chance to do so once more against the Colts.

"So we had the one postponement, early game one. But since then, we've been really fortunate that way. And I think our guys understand," Coen said. "They played in it a little bit last year at home against Indy, wasn't perfect weather, I think that day, and our quarterback played pretty darn good, you know, so I'm excited. He threw it well today in the wet ball drills that we were doing. So anticipate our guys being prepared for it.

As for the rest of the roster, the rain is hardly something they are scared of.

"Oh yeah, just reminds me of being at home as a kid, you know, when I wanted to go outside and play football, I just wanted to go outside at all because it's raining, just when I went outside with my brother, my friend, just sneaking and going to play football in a rainy field, just sliding everywhere," Jaguars running back Travis Etienne said. "And it kind of brings that feel, you know? So just go out there, play free. Just do something we've been doing our whole life, and, man, just play for love of the game."

