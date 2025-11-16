What Jaguars Can Glean From Chargers' 3 Losses This Season
The Jacksonville Jaguars come into their Week 11 clash with the Los Angeles Chargers as slight home underdogs. It makes sense, considering the trends these two teams are currently riding. The Jags have lost three of their last four, with their lone victory coming against the Las Vegas Raiders in overtime.
The Chargers, on the other hand, are riding a three-game win streak, including some dominant performances over the Minnesota Vikings and the Pittsburgh Steelers. LA has gotten out to a 7-3 start to the 2025 NFL season, entrenching itself in the AFC playoff picture. The Denver Broncos have just a one-game lead over them in the division standings.
Jacksonville is also in line for a postseason bid, but only if it can buck its recent downturn. The Chargers are one of their top competitors for one of the conference's three Wild Card spots, so getting the upset in Week 11 would be huge for their playoff chances. The Jaguars will have their work cut out for them against one of the top defenses in the league, a dark-horse MVP candidate in Justin Herbert, and a deep, talented wide-receiver corps.
2 Keys to victory for the Jaguars
1. Establish the run
The Los Angeles Chargers' defense is no joke. Head Coach Jim Harbaugh has always been known for coaxing excellence and discipline out of his teams on that side of the ball, and the roster has plenty of talent, featuring stars like Derwin James, Daiyan Henley, and Khalil Mack.
However, the Chargers' defense does have a weakness: they can't really stop the run. LA is currently allowing the fifth-most yards per carry at 4.9. In their three losses against the New York Giants, Washington Commanders, and Indianapolis Colts, they gave up 143 yards per game and six total touchdowns on the ground.
2. Win the turnover battle
Justin Herbert has been absolutely excellent at managing pressure this season, overcoming a weak and depleted offensive line while stringing together a 7-3 record and an adequate MVP bid. However, he hasn't been perfect. In the Chargers' three losses, he's tossed out five total interceptions, at least one in each.
The Jacksonville Jaguars haven't come out of the bye as hot as they would have liked, but they have gotten back to forcing turnovers, having notched three takeaways in their last two games. If they can take advantage of Herbert's proclivity for pressing the issue, they might be able to come away with another — and the upset.
