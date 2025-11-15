Jaguars vs. Chargers Roundtable: Preview, Predictions And More
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --The Jacksonville Jaguars have a chance to get back on track in Week 11, but it will take a strong showing against a good Los Angeles Chargers team.
To give you our full comprehensive preview of Week 11, our team of writers has gotten together to give their predictions and weigh in on the game's biggest questions.
Can the Jaguars slow down Justin Herbert?
John Shipley: Short answer? No. Herbert has always been an elite talent, but he has truly been unlocked over the last two seasons. Considering the Jaguars are playing without three of their four best defensive backs, there is little reason to think Herbert and his balanced and talented pass-catcher group won't find success. I think Herbert has a huge game against the Jaguars.
Andy Quach: Justin Herbert is on a mission this season to prove that offensive line play simply doesn't matter if you have an elite playmaker at quarterback. The Jaguars' pass rush had a truly abysmal showing against the Houston Texans last week, who were supposed to have the worst frontline in the NFL and came in with injuries. It's time for a bounce-back game.
Travon Walker, Josh Hines-Allen, and the rest of the Jaguars' pass-rushers have to be hearing the noise and feeling the pressure. They've gotta be able to turn the table on Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. As elite as J-Herbo has been all year, he's still pretty susceptible to turning the ball over. Jacksonville hasn't come out of the bye as hot as it would like, but the defense has gotten back to getting takeaways. I think they can continue the trend in Week 11.
Jared Feinberg: This sounds cliche, but constant pressure is the key here. I discussed it in our key matchups article this week for Jaguars On SI. While Justin Herbert is an elite passer, pressure can always get to a quarterback no matter the level of poise and composure against the heat.
The Jaguars can still get after the quarterback, as they are leveled with the Chargers in total pressures, defensively, which signals that while they can get to the quarterback, they have not been able to finish, a story of this defense through nine games. This week, I say they are finally able to get home to the quarterback, especially with backup-level offensive tackles starting for Los Angeles.
Will the offensive line have a successful day and not another 5-sack game?
John Shipley: I do not think so. 4/5 of the Jaguars' starting offensive line was on the injury report this week, and the Jaguars look poised to start journeyman backup offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen at right tackle due to Anton Harrison's injury. This is a bad matchup for the Jaguars, even against a defense that does not blitz very often.
Andy Quach: The Jaguars have three offensive linemen listed as questionable for this game: Robert Hainsey, Patrick Mekari, and Wyatt Milum. Jacksonville's inconsistency and disappointments up front can largely be tied to the poor health they've had in the latter half of the campaign. The Chargers' defense is top-notch and features one of the most effective pass rushes in the league. I think they'll continue their dominant play against a banged-up Jaguars' trench.
Jared Feinberg: Would a three-sack game be a successful turnout? The moves that Trent Baalke made for this franchise is haunting the 2025 Jaguars team, and we're seeing it at left tackle with Walker Little, who has seemingly regressed and is straight-up unplayable.
I have seen my fair share of bad offensive tackle play growing up as a Panthers fan with Matt Kalil, Byron Bell, and Dennis Daley- Little might be the worst of the bunch. This week poses a challenge against the top pressure-getter team in the league. However, this is where Liam Coen's Tuesday conversation with Trevor Lawrence comes into play, which leads to my score prediction for Sunday.
Score prediction?
John Shipley: I do not think this is a good matchup for the Jaguars. After a strong three quarters last week, the Jaguars fell apart against a middling backup quarterback in Davis Mills. Justin Herbert, by comparison, is one of the best passers in the NFL. And like the Texans, the Chargers have one of the NFL's top defenses on hand.
Chargers 30, Jaguars 13.
Andy Quach: Liam Coen has told Trevor Lawrence to let it loose. Forget about the design, forget about limiting turnovers, look down the field, and take what you see. The Jaguars have performed much better as the underdog this season than they have as the favorite, and I think that trend will continue against the Chargers. Jacksonville gets back in the win column, 20-17.
Jared Feinberg: If all it took was for Coen to tell Lawrence to "let it rip," for his star passer to unlock his potential, it is about time. The Jaguars will need the 2022 second half version of Lawrence in this game, and I say they will get that this weekend. There is hope that Brian Thomas Jr. can return to form coming off an ankle injury, while the run game will be a point of emphasis once more alongside reliable pass-catchers Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers.
Defensively, they have not given me the warm feelings lately with their recent performances and have struggled with zone spacing and tackling in space-- not ideal! I look at this game as a potential high-scoring affair if Lawrence is locked in. The Jaguars make it known that this is a different team and regime than in years past with a big home win against the Chargers. Jaguars 30, Chargers 27.
