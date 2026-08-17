Good and Not So Good From Day 14 of Jaguars Training Camp: Travis Hunter Thrives

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- There are not many weeks of training camp left, which means days like Monday's practice at the Miller Electric Center are all of the more important.

With the Jaguars putting on the pads for most of Day 14 of training camp, there were certainly some highs and some lows. But what were the ups and downs of the day, and what do they all mean? We break it down below with The Good and The Not So Good.

The Good

Travis Hunter's Coverage Skills

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (12) runs on the field during the fifth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Today marked the first full‑pads practice. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It was quite the day for Jaguars star Travis Hunter. The second-year cornerback/receiver has spent every other day in training camp taking team reps on both sides of the ball, but Monday marked a change. He had a few reps at wide receiver in 7-on-7 drills, but 100% of his 11-on-11 reps came on defense. And, frankly, he looked every bit the shutdown cornerback the Jaguars believe he will be.

Hunter is still going to play a critical role on the Jaguars' offense, but it is likely no accident that his first day spending team reps on just one side of the ball came on defense. He had a terrific pass breakup against CJ Williams at the end of practice and also blanketed Brian Thomas Jr. on two reps, including on a deep shot where he stacked the speedy Thomas off the line and did not give up any vertical separation. If Monday was a taste of what Hunter can be at cornerback , then the Jaguars should be over the moon.

“It was definitely beneficial. I needed to knock the rust off, like I said earlier. I’ve got to get better somehow, somewhere," Hunter said after practice. "So, I definitely took my time to hone in on one today and that was defense. Get better, get my feet up under me. Can't let anybody catch the ball, so that's my motto right now, just continue to focus and get better.”

Emmanuel Pregnon's Progress

Jacksonville Jaguars Offensive Lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (75) runs a drill with during the Jacksonville Jaguars 14th session of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Monday, August 17, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars do not need rookie guard Emmanuel Pregnon to step in and start right away. But if they did, then Monday would have been heck of a convincing reason to believe he could do it. A few days after Pregnon had a terrific outing against the New Orleans Saints in the preseason opener, the rookie third-rounder took the majority of first-team reps at left guard as normal starting guard Ezra Cleveland slid over to right tackle.

On the day where he got his most exposure yet with the first-team offense, Pregnon once again flashed with several impressive run-blocking reps against the Jaguars' stout starting defensive line. The Jaguars were impressed by his performance on Saturday as well, and the arrow appears to be pointing up.

"Did some really nice things. Moved people in one-on-one situations, de-cleated a guy on a pull. Actually, on the interception, had an unbelievable block where he de-cleated a guy on a cleanup. He flashed. That was for sure. He flashed," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said after practice.

"He flashed in the joint as well when he got some opportunities with the ones, and he's just continuing. It's a process. It's not something that we're obviously trying to push. It's just, hey, when the time comes, he'll be ready."

OL Health News

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Walker Little (72) jogs on the field during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' offensiive line is still not close to 100%, with Cole Van Lanen, Patrick Mekari, Walker Little, and Chuma Edoga (among others) not taking any significant reps in practice on Monday. With that said, there were a few pieces of good news for the banged-up offensive line as the Jaguars prepare for joint practices and a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers.

For one, Little was at least back out at practice and dressed in pads. He did not take part in team drills, though he did go through individual drills. That is a good sign for him when it comes to Week 1 vs. the Cleveland Browns, which is the only timeline that really matters when it comes to the Jaguars' offensive line. Coen also said, "I would definitely think so," when asked whether Edoga would return by the end of training camp after he got injured on Saturday vs. the Saints. Any reinforcements is good news for the Jaguars up front.

The Not So Good

The Drops

Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Liam Coen walks on the field during the Jacksonville Jaguars 14th session of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Monday, August 17, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While the Jaguars' passing game was much better during the second-half of practice, it was touch-and-go to start. This was mostly because the Jaguars had a few self-inflicted mistakes that otherwise have not popped up in many recent training camp practices, such as drops from players who do not normally drop passes.

Parker Washington had a drop in the red-zone (as did Quintin Morris), while Bhayshul Tuten dropped a pass in the flats that, if caught, likely would have gone for a big gain. The offense got sharper as practice went on, but it was sloppy to start.

The State of the Roster's Health

Jacksonville Jaguars Linebacker Parker Hughes (53) runs a drill during the Jacksonville Jaguars 10th day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, August 9, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars had to adjust their entire practice because of the state of injuries on both sides of the ball. While there are some encouraging signs for the offensive line when it comes to Week 1, that doesn't help the Jaguars or Liam Coen much when it comes to practice in the present. Add in another injury at linebacker with rookie Parker Hughes, and the bumps and bruises are becoming more evident each day.

“We wanted to go full, and we obviously have some depth issues at a couple positions, specifically O-line and linebacker," Coen said after practice. "And if we want to have a successful week, going full all day didn't sound, sound. So, wanted to come out and get the conditioning, the work. Got a good, full-speed, full-pads period. Got two full-padded seven-on for the conditioning part of it and the competes. And then took them off for the one period in the two-minute. So, it was more so just because of where we're at."

Nate Boerkircher in the Passing Game

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) catches a pass during the sixth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Let me preface this by saying two things: Nate Boerkircher has looked very good as a blocker, and it is mid-August. With that said, he has not really been targeted much in team drills over the course of training camp, and the Jaguars were not able to complete either of the two targets he got on Monday. He is going to help them this year, but perhaps do not be surprised if his receiving numbers are a bit modest.