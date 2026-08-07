Good and Not So Good From Day 8 of Jaguars Training Camp: Offensive Line Worries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The 'Teal and White' scrimmage is over, and boy did the Jacksonville Jaguars get a lot of work in.

The Jaguars held a mock game for 90 minutes at the Miller Electric Center on Friday, and that meant plenty of work for the starters and backups in game-like situations. So, what were the ups and the downs of the most important training camp practice yet? We break it down below.

The Good

The Trevor Lawrence-Parker Washington Connection

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) celebrates with quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trevor Lawrence-Parker Washington connection has been on fire since training camp opened, with the duo picking up exactly where they left off last season when Washington was putting up 100-yard games with relative ease. Washington has looked like the most reliable, consistent and most-targeted receiver on the roster through the first eight practices of camp, and Friday was yet another example.

"You kind of know throughout the course of a practice that it's like, okay, you want to get some other guys some work too, because you know it's going to come, right?" Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said after practice on Friday. "Like that completion, the connection's going to come throughout the course of a day. And so, it allows you to know that you can maybe spread the ball around a little bit, knowing that when you come back to him, there's likely to be a completion between the two of those guys.”

When the head coach is talking about a duo's connection like that, it is clear that a firm and important impression has been made. If the Jaguars do have a WR1, it is likely Washington. He was stellar on Friday, catching six passes from Lawrence and a goal-line touchdown that capped off one of the offense's best drives.

The Run Game

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) hands off to running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) during the fifth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Today marked the first full‑pads practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' running game was hit-and-miss to start training camp, but it is starting to find its footing. The running back unit was able to hit several creases on Friday, with Bhayshul Tuten popping off some eficient gains and Chris Rodriguez Jr. once again looking impressive in a smaller-scaled role. Rodriguez's power is legit, and Jaguars head coach Liam Coen seems happy with the state of the running game.

"I think we ran it, fairly well. I thought there was some movement. It didn't feel like there was a ton of guys in the backfield, with the two-versus-one defense. Some of that's going to happen, but I felt like, for the most part, there was movement at the line of scrimmage and opportunities for the backs, whereas sometimes there's nowhere to go, right? And that's not a fun movie to watch," Coen said.

"And I feel like really consistently the last few days, especially with the pads, we've been able to move the line of scrimmage a little bit, and the backs are getting some opportunities.”

The Pass-Rush

Aug 2, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end B.J. Green II (95) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' first- and second-team pass-rushes were all over the place on Friday. The Jaguars absolutely had some offensive line issues that impacted both units, but the Jaguars' quarterbacks were under fire all practice long. Zach Durfee got constant pressure against the starting offensive line sans Anton Harrison, Ruke Orhorhoro and Jalen McLeod got decent pressure as well.

As for the starting defensive line ... that was ugly. B.J. Green recorded at least three sacks and numerous other pressures, Arik Armstead was able to toss around the interior line, and Dennis Gardeck and Travon Walker notched sacks as well.

The Not So Good

The OL Injuries

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Walker Little (72), right, runs a blocking drill during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars have seen injuries stack up along the offensive line, and it hit its worth point yet on Friday. We will see how many of these players practice on Saturday and Sunday to see if any of the injuries are worth noting moving forward, but the Jaguars had six offensive linemen injured by the end of Friday's practice -- including 5 of their top-10 offensive linemen. That list includes:

Cole Van Lanen

Walker Little

Patrick Mekari

Emmanuel Pregnon

Chuma Edoga

Garrett DiGorgio

The Jaguars entered the year with a lot of stability along the offensive line, but right now it is a unit that might need to get an injection of health over the next few weeks.

The Screen Game

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen directs practice near quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the sixth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the areas of the offense that just did not seem to be hitting on all cylinders on Friday was the screen game. Ameer Abdullah and the backup offense did manage to take one screen pass for a big chunk gain, but otherwise the Jaguars struggled to implement the concept into the offense's overall production on Friday. Considering how poor the Jaguars fared on screens last year, one would likely hope to see them find some kind of improvement in this area moving forward.

The most notable example of a failed screen came on the first drive of the day, setting up a three-and-out for the starting offense against the backup defense. Bhayshul Tuten was targeted on the pass, but it ended up getting dirted and the Jaguars did not show much interest in going back to the well after that.

The Miscommunications

Jacksonville Jaguars Quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) passes while wearing a sleeve on his throwing arm after the Jacksonville Jaguars seventh day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Thursday August 6, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The offense might not have completed an overly efficient level of passes, but it still felt like a relatively positive day for the pass-catchers. The one area of the passing game that did seem to struggle, however, was downfield passes. This was not due to drops or inaccuracy, but instead felt like it was due to a number of miscommunications that normally do not hinder such a tight and talented group.

One such miscommunication came on a deep ball to Brian Thomas Jr. on the starting offense's second drive of the day, with Lawrence nearly getting picked off by Keni-H Lovely. It wasn't the only one, however, with another coming on a deep target to Parker Washington early in the practice. The Jaguars have talked all offseason about the value of being in the offense together for a second year, but there are still some areas of the passing attack getting ironed out.

“This is the time to do it, is to challenge some of your concepts and timing. I think that he [QB Trevor Lawrence] probably wanted to get there a little quicker when he did. So, it was one of those plays that B.T. can go to the post or he can go behind the defender and stay there," Coen said after practice.

"And I think it was just a little bit of a miscommunication, from that standpoint, from the leverage and technique that I think it was Keni [-H Lovely] was playing at corner. I don't love the long foul ball, just like toss it up and see what happens. And I don't think that's what it was. It was more of a miscommunication that those guys will get right”