Good and Not So Good From Day 15 of Jaguars Training Camp: Chris Rodriguez Jr. Flashes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- We are getting into the final few practices of training camp, and that means Week 1 is right around the corner. That can be a good thing or a bad thing, depending on how you look at it.

For the Jacksonville Jaguars, their answer would likely be somewhere in the middle after Day 15 of training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday. So, what were the highs and the lows of the latest day of training camp? We break it all down below with The Good and The Not So Good.

The Good

Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguars Running Back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) hauls in a pass during the Jacksonville Jaguars 14th session of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Monday, August 17, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tuesday felt like most volume Chris Rodriguez Jr. has gotten all training camp, at least in comparison to Bhayshul Tuten. That is not to say it is a sign of things to come since the Jaguars do seem set to be on a crash course with a running back by committee. It was however notable to see Rodriguez impress in an expanded setting, especially since the Jaguars' plan has always been for him to be ready to roll in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns.

“Well, I don't know that it's necessarily changed the plan a whole lot because we've had plans for C-Rod since the moment he's gotten here," Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski said after practice about Rodriguez and his training camp role. "But I think it's just allowed us to practice some of those things that we know we want to highlight him in a little bit more that maybe we had held back on earlier because you are focused on your personnel. "

Emmanuel Pregnon's Stock

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (75), left, drills on outside linebacker Garrett DiGiorgio (74) during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If there is any young player whose stock is absolutely soaring right now, it is rookie guard Emmanuel Pregnon. I am still skeptical the Jaguars will turn to him as a starter early on, but with the rash of injuries along the Jaguars' offensive line he has been given a big chance to shine. He took reps with the first-team offensive line at left guard for the second day in a row and once again looked like a strong run-blocker against the Jaguars' starting front seven.

Perhaps most importantly for Pregnon, he has made quite the impression on the Jaguars' coaching staff since getting in the building after April's draft. Udinski gushed about the third-round pick after practice, and not just over his recent performances.

"He puts in a lot of extra work on his own time. I see him in here at the facility. I'll take a stroll downstairs and it's 10 o'clock at night and I'm expecting it's only the cleaning crews around, but it's Emmanuel rolling around through the locker room, just finishing up his recovery work," Udinski said. "So, I probably don't have enough good things to say about a guy like that.”

Jabbar Muhammad

Jacksonville Jaguars Cornerback Jabbar Muhammad (37) carries the ball during a drill during the Jacksonville Jaguars seventh day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Thursday August 6, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It was another stellar practice day for second-year cornerback Jabbar Muhammad, who has been one of the Jaguars' top performers in practices since the spring offseason program. Muhammad has simply had a knack for making plays on the ball, and this showed up again on Tuesday with an interception of Trevor Lawrence and another pass breakup.

Last weekend's game against the Saints showed that Muhammad has some areas to work on, like any other young player. But he has made plays more often than not since the Jaguars first hit the field in 2026, and Tuesday was one of his most productive days of practice yet. I am close to moving him to lock status when it comes to the 53-man roster.

The Not So Good

Missing Contributors

Aug 2, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back LeQuint Allen Jr. (5) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is normally the time of training camp where things really get ramped up as teams prepare for Week 1. However, the Jaguars have become so snakebitten with injuries that it has seemingly thrown some momentum off. No injuries other than potentially two (Patrick Mekari, LeQuint Allen) seem like they will matter outside of the short-term, but it still makes for a tough day of evaluation at practice.

For context, here is a running list of the players who did not take team reps on Tuesday:

WR Parker Washington

RB LeQuint Allen

OL Cole Van Lanen

OL Wyatt Milum

OL Patrick Mekari

OL Chuma Edoga

OL Geron Christian

LB Jalen McLeod

LB Jack Kiser

DE Zach Durfee

End-of-Half Period

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) talk after Day 15 of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars were hit-or-miss at the end of halves last year. Some games saw them pick up key touchdowns or field goals with efficient and surgical drives, while several others ended in self-inflicted wounds and turnovers. The Jaguars have been so-so offensively while simulating the drills in training camp this year, but Tuesday certainly belonged to the defense.

This is a double-edged sword because it could be argued that this was just a good performance from the defense. With that said, there was too much pressure and too many incompletions against the Jaguars' front and secondary to feel like it was simply a great day for the defense that the offense could do nothing about.