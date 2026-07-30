Why the Jaguars Are In No Rush When it Comes to Chris Rodriguez Jr.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars only added one free agent this offseason, and they have not yet really seen what he looks like with the rest of their roster on the practice field. But to them, there is no rush when it comes to running back Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Rodriguez sustained a foot injury on the first day of the offseason program this spring, sidelining him for all of OTAs and minicamp. The Jaguars noted on Wednesday for the start of training camp that he has been cleared, but he only took part in individual drills during the opening day of camp and sat out of team drills.

In short, he is on his way back ... but isn't there quite yet. If this was September, perhaps this would be concerning. But it is only July 30, and the Jaguars are ready to take things nice and slow with the biggest addition to their rushing attack.

Dec 1, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (36) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' Patience

Even in a limited capacity, Wednesday was still a step in the right direction for the Jaguars' veteran running back. It was the first time the media has seen him on the practice field since he signed with the franchise in March, and head coach Liam Coen is clearly content with the path the Jaguars are taking with the former Washington Commanders running back.

“Yeah, I mean, Chris is always, kind of Chris. So, I'm not saying he looks the same as he did at Kentucky, that's not him, but he's got the same demeanor, the same way that he approaches it, knowing that we're trying to ease him back into this thing," Coen said.

"It's a long training camp. It's a long season. We're trying to get him back, without any sort of hiccups or bumps. And it was great to just see him back out, like, taking handoffs, right? I mean, it's in a small sample size, but I was pleased to see him out here with us."

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen talks after the Jaguars final Organized Team Activity on Monday, June 15, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars will not win any games in July or August, and instead it is much more important for the Jaguars to have Rodriguez back on the field when they host the Cleveland Browns in Week 1. Regardless of the injury hurdle, the Jaguars see Rodriguez as a key piece of their ground game and their hopes to improve it after the unit struggled down the stretch a year ago.

Rodriguez has never been a true lead back at the NFL level, but he is coming off a strong season with the Commanders where he rushed 112 times and set career highs in rushing yards (500) and rushing touchdowns (six) in 13 games (seven starts). Now, he is reunited with Coen after the two put up big numbers together at the University of Kentucky in 2021, and Coen doesn't need to see him in a July practice to know what he can do.

Instead, Coen acutely knows exactly what Rodriguez is set to bring to the table. While it has been a few seasons since the two were together, the history between the two means that Coen is in zero rush to see his new running back on the field. He knows that when the time comes and the Jaguars need him during the regular season is when his impact will truly be made.

Nov 30, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (36) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Denver Broncos in the second quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think that Chris, what he brings to this team, I don't think any of us are going to see throughout the entire training camp, honestly. I mean, until we play tackle football, it's going to be very difficult for all of us here to gain a true appreciation for who he is and what he does. I've seen it, so I do appreciate his skill set and what he brings, but just as a pro, I mean, he's a good dude. He doesn't say a ton, but he's tough," Coen said.

"I mean, he's, he's one of those glass eaters. You know, he is. I mean, he's going to run through a wall for his teammates, for his coaches, for this organization when the time comes. Pleased to see him. I mean, he was so down. I mean, it was a frustrating time when you get here and get hurt on the first day. So I think he was just pleased to be able to get out here, be with his teammates, take some coaching points, and knowing that the best of C-Rod will not be seen until the pads come on and we play tackle.”