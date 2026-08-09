Good and Not So Good From Day 9 of Jaguars Training Camp: Travis Hunter Shows Off

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Another day of training camp down, another day where several players flashed the kind of talent that could take the Jacksonville Jaguars a long way.

A host of players had productive days on Day 9 of Jaguars training camp on Sunday, but what were the ups and the downs from the latest day of work at the Miller Electric Center? We break it down below.

The Good

Travis Hunter the WR

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (12) works on footwork during the fifth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Today marked the first full‑pads practice. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hunter's ball skills at wide receiver have been shown off time and time again in training camp, and Sunday was no exception. The best example of Hunter being a quarterback-friendly target who can go up and get any pass in his zip code came during a 1-on-one period where he lined up against Jabbar Muhammad, who has otherwise been a tough matchup for the Jaguars' wide receiver group.

Hunter's ability to go up and win the ball in the air makes him a natural candidate to play more of an outside role for the Jaguars moving forward. He spent more snaps in the slot and making plays closer to the line of scrimmage a year ago, and that is one area the Jaguars should look to expand his game moving forward.

Travis Hunter the CB

Jacksonville Jaguars Cornerback/Wide Receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs a drill during the Jacksonville Jaguars seventh day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Thursday August 6, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hunter continued to play on both sides of the ball for the Jaguars in practice, and once again it was a day where he was able to make plays on both sides of the ball. One such play was his second interception in camp, with the natural ball skills and ability to make a defensive impact as clear as ever. Hunter has looked the part and then some at cornerback, and his ability to take the ball away could take the Jaguars' secondary to another level.

How much time Hunter actually spends at cornerback (and receiver) remains to be seen. The early trend in training camp suggests that he will at least have a much larger role on defense compared to a year ago, however, and adding him more to the mix with Montaric Brown, Jarrian Jones, and Jourdan Lewis should only make the Jaguars more formidable moving forward.

The Running Backs, Again

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Christian Rodriguez Jr. (24) looks on during the third day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Friday, July 31, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If it feels like we are saying the Jaguars' running backs are standing out quite a bit lately, it is because the position group simply keeps making plays. Sunday was no different, with multiple players in the room standing out over the course of practice. This was a room we were bullish on this offseason in terms of overall improvement and effectiveness, and they have yet to disappoint since the pads have come on.

Bhayshul Tuten had several impressive runs in team drills, LeQuint Allen had a long catch-and-run, Ameer Abdullah made one of the days biggest plays with a carry that saw him cut across the field for a massive chunk gain, and then there was Chris Rodriguez Jr. Even withoutfull pads on, Rodriguez is consistently getting yards after contact in camp on seemingly each carry.

"You saw it here in the mock game and ever since we put the pads on, some of these runs that don't look as great when we're tagging off, you see it when we're thudding and you're like, there's no way that guy's going to tackle him before five yards," Trevor Lawrence said after Sunday's practice.

"He's running over people. He runs downhill, he's a big guy. He's hard to get your arms around. His legs are moving. So, I think he's going to be great for us because he can get those and find those dirty yards and he also has the capability to make people miss. So, I think he's really well-rounded and he has been doing a good job for us.”

Jabbar Muhammad

Jacksonville Jaguars Cornerback Jabbar Muhammad (37) carries the ball during a drill during the Jacksonville Jaguars seventh day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Thursday August 6, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jabbar Muhammad continues to standout in the Jaguars' secondary, and it is becoming tougher and tougher to picture this secondary without him. He made several plays for the Jaguars on Sunday, but his best came in the red-zone against Tanner Koziol. Despite Koziol having the size advantage, Muhammad made a play on the ball and knocked it away for an impressive pass break-up.

Muhammad's ball-skills have been on display ever since his breakout performance in the spring's offseason program, and they have continued to pop up throughout Jaguars' camp. Making plays with the football in the air is how corners are able to carve out a role and stick around, and Muhammad has done exactly that.

The Not So Good

The OL Health

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Walker Little (72) runs a blocking drill during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' offensive line is a bit on the mend right now, and Sunday's practice was yet another example. The Jaguars have been without Cole Van Lanen all training camp, while Patrick Mekari has not taken a rep in team drills since training camp began. Then on Sunday, they were joined as sidelined players by Walker Little and rookie guard Emmanuel Pregnon.

Jacksonville had to make a roster move on Saturday as a result of the offensive line injuries, and this is a unit that could be entering next week in New Orleans with a fair amount of questions, at least in the short-term.

Backup Secondary

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile looks on during the third day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' starting secondary continues to have a strong camp, and there are some backups in the secondary like Jalen Huskey, Caleb Ransaw, Jabbar Muhammad, and Devon Marshall who have made some plays in camp as well. But with that in mind, the Jaguars' backup defense had several deep passes go over their heads on Sunday, a day that felt like the best day of camp for the Jaguars' deep passing game on offense.

Between two deep Austin Trammell touchdowns and deep passes to Parker Washington and Brian Thomas Jr., there were a few too many deep shots allowed by the Jaguars' depth in the secondary on Sunday. There is always the chance they will need some of those players to step up, so some consistency will be a goal moving forward.

The Turnovers

Jacksonville Jaguars running back J'Mari Taylor (30) runs the ball during the third day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Friday, July 31, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars had a few different turnovers on Sunday, which came after the Jaguars had two such turnovers in Friday's scrimmage. Trevor Lawrence threw an interception to Eric Murray in the red-zone, with Murray having a particularly interception-heavy training camp. The second turnover came when Rayuan Lane forced a fumble on J'Mari Taylor that he then recovered.

Turnovers in training camp are always two-fold. On one hand, the last thing any offense wants to happen is for a drive to end with a turnover. On the other hand, the Jaguars' defense forcing turnovers is, actually, good for Jacksonville. Tough line to balance, I know, but the Jaguars have still been a bit sloppier with the ball in recent days.