The Good, Bad and Ugly From Jaguars' Offseason So Far
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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a busy offseason, even if it is a bit different than what most are used to in Duval.
In the past, the Jaguars have been about big free agent splashes and high draft picks. This year, the Jaguars and general manager James Gladstone offer neither. They signed one free agent in Chris Rodriguez, who signed for the 86th most guaranteed money of any free agent this offseason, and their first pick is not until No. 56.
With that said, it has still been an eventful offseason to this point. The Jaguars have made several key moves; enough for us to sort it into the good, the bad, and even the ugly.
The Good
Keeping talent
The Jaguars managed to keep several core pieces in Jacksonville since the season ended, even if there were departures like Travis Etienne and Devin Lloyd (more on those later ... ). The Jaguars were able to re-sign both Montaric Brown and Dennis Gardeck before free agency ever began, solidifying the CB2 spot and the Jaguars' depth at both linebacker and pass-rusher off the edge. There were also some key role players like Quintin Morris and Matt Dickerson who were retained.
The most important move, though, was re-signing Travon Walker on Friday. The four-year, $110 million extension keeps Walker in Jacksonville for what should be the prime years of his career, considering he is only 25. It is a fair price for his play, and the deal looks like it should age well in no time as more pass-rushers get paid.
The Comp picks
The Jaguars did lose four starters in free agency: Etienne, Lloyd, Andrew Wingard, and Greg Newsome. Wingard and Newsome seem to already have replacements on the roster, though, and the Jaguars replaced Etienne with a mix of their second-year running backs and Chris Rodriguez. While the team has not yet made an addition to replace Lloyd, it looks like it is Ventrell Miller's job to lose.
At the end of the day, the Jaguars have not lost as much as people might think. And as a result of their patience in free agency, they will likely net a fourth-, fifth-, and sixth-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. These are valuable picks for offseason bargaining.
The Rodriguez signing
Chris Rodriguez Jr. is not a household name, but the Jaguars look like they are about to make him a core piece of their offense. He excels at the two areas Liam Coen holds the most valuable in the running game, and he has been a strong and efficient producer ever since he entered the NFL. He could help make the Jaguars' running game better at a cheap price.
The Bad
Lack of pass-rush help
This is not to criticize the Jaguars for not making upgrades to their defensive line depth. With limited cap space and 11 draft picks, it always made the most sense for the Jaguars to turn to the draft to add to their defensive line. But still, the Jaguars will need to prove to people either during the draft or after the draft that they truly consider it a priority.
The Ugly
Progress made elsewhere in AFC South
The AFC South arms race this offseason saw the Jaguars as the only real team not to participate. The new-look Tennessee Titans made some questionable moves but they are certainly better now than a year ago. The Indianapolis Colts, uh, made a decision at quarterback. But the Houston Texans do seem to be primed to have a better roster this year than last, and the Jaguars will need to nail the draft to swing back.
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John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley