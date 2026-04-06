The Good, Bad and Ugly From Jaguars' Offseason So Far

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a busy offseason, even if it is a bit different than what most are used to in Duval.

In the past, the Jaguars have been about big free agent splashes and high draft picks. This year, the Jaguars and general manager James Gladstone offer neither. They signed one free agent in Chris Rodriguez, who signed for the 86th most guaranteed money of any free agent this offseason, and their first pick is not until No. 56.

Mar 30, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With that said, it has still been an eventful offseason to this point. The Jaguars have made several key moves; enough for us to sort it into the good, the bad, and even the ugly.

The Good

Keeping talent

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Jaguars managed to keep several core pieces in Jacksonville since the season ended, even if there were departures like Travis Etienne and Devin Lloyd (more on those later ... ). The Jaguars were able to re-sign both Montaric Brown and Dennis Gardeck before free agency ever began, solidifying the CB2 spot and the Jaguars' depth at both linebacker and pass-rusher off the edge. There were also some key role players like Quintin Morris and Matt Dickerson who were retained.

The most important move, though, was re-signing Travon Walker on Friday. The four-year, $110 million extension keeps Walker in Jacksonville for what should be the prime years of his career, considering he is only 25. It is a fair price for his play, and the deal looks like it should age well in no time as more pass-rushers get paid.

The Comp picks

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars did lose four starters in free agency: Etienne, Lloyd, Andrew Wingard, and Greg Newsome. Wingard and Newsome seem to already have replacements on the roster, though, and the Jaguars replaced Etienne with a mix of their second-year running backs and Chris Rodriguez. While the team has not yet made an addition to replace Lloyd, it looks like it is Ventrell Miller's job to lose.

At the end of the day, the Jaguars have not lost as much as people might think. And as a result of their patience in free agency, they will likely net a fourth-, fifth-, and sixth-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. These are valuable picks for offseason bargaining.

The Rodriguez signing

Dec 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (36) rushes the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Chris Rodriguez Jr. is not a household name, but the Jaguars look like they are about to make him a core piece of their offense. He excels at the two areas Liam Coen holds the most valuable in the running game, and he has been a strong and efficient producer ever since he entered the NFL. He could help make the Jaguars' running game better at a cheap price.

The Bad

Lack of pass-rush help

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This is not to criticize the Jaguars for not making upgrades to their defensive line depth. With limited cap space and 11 draft picks, it always made the most sense for the Jaguars to turn to the draft to add to their defensive line. But still, the Jaguars will need to prove to people either during the draft or after the draft that they truly consider it a priority.

The Ugly

Progress made elsewhere in AFC South

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans looks on during the second half against New England Patriots in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The AFC South arms race this offseason saw the Jaguars as the only real team not to participate. The new-look Tennessee Titans made some questionable moves but they are certainly better now than a year ago. The Indianapolis Colts, uh, made a decision at quarterback. But the Houston Texans do seem to be primed to have a better roster this year than last, and the Jaguars will need to nail the draft to swing back.