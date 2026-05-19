3 Positions Where Jaguars Made the Most Significant Improvements This Offseason

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars entered the 2026 offseason with a big target on their back as AFC South champions. The rest of the NFL is hoping to humble them, and the Jaguars must lean into their own process this offseason to prove them wrong.

Without cap space and a first-round pick, though, the Jaguars went through the offseason without the ability to make much of a splash. That means Jaguars general manager James Gladstone would have to walk a thin line this offseason to find and make improvements up and down the roster.

So, were the Jaguars able to make any improvements? And if so, where? I make the case for three position groups below.

Cornerback

Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch against Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) during the second half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Jaguars technically did not add a new face to the cornerback room unless you include undrafted cornerbacks Devon Marshall and Preston Hodge. They are interesting rookies who deserve some attention, but far from the types of additions that really move the needle for a position group. With that said, arguably the most important addition the Jaguars are making this year is a player who was already on the team: Travis Hunter.

Hunter only played seven games as a rookie, and he spent far more time at wide receiver than cornerback during those near-two months. That should change this year though, and Hunter is far more likely to be the Jaguars' CB1 than he is their WR1. Hunter's limited flashes at cornerback last year showed an elite ceiling at the position, and Hunter's place on the cornerback depth chart replaces Greg Newsome. The gap between Hunter and Newsome in terms of talent is as significant as the gap between Trevor Lawrence and Nick Mullens, and that is why the cornerback room has improved.

Defensive Tackle

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro (98) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

I know what the reaction to this choice will be. Fans will be bewildered because the Jaguars did not make perhaps a significant addition at defensive tackle, which was one of the Jaguars' worst position groups a year ago. And I even understand that to an extent. But to a larger extent, the Jaguars very clearly have improved at defensive tackle in my eyes. Maybe not as much as their base wanted, but I do not think the 2026 room is close to the 2025 room.

Swapping out Maason Smith for Ruke Orhorhoro won't stand out to many, but Orhorhoro has simply been on an entirely different level of pass-rushing than Smith has ever shown. He is not Chris Jones by any means, but he is a clear upgrade over Smith. Then the Jaguars used the No. 81 pick on an athletic and rangy backup nose tackle in Albert Regis. It will not take long for Regis to show that he brings more to the table than journeyman backup Austin Johnson brought in the same role.

Tight End

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, center, talks to tight end Tanner Koziol (89), right, and tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Again, this is a position that plenty of people have been split on. That split will have more to do with the Jaguars' decision to draft Nate Boerkircher at No. 56 than it actually has anything to do with the talent in the Jaguars' tight end room. But when looking at the tight end depth chart from a year ago, it is impossible to not make an argument for tight end.

Boerkircher and fifth-round tight end Tanner Koziol do have to actually make an impact and prove themselves, but even by projecting their roles and talents it is hard to say they should not serve as a significant boost over the Johnny Mundt/Hunter Long duo.