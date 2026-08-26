3 Things I'm Watching Closely in Jaguars' Final Joint Practice With Buccaneers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The final act of 2026 training camp is here.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have spent the past month putting in long shifts at the Miller Electric Center, and it will all conclude on Wednesday with a second joint practice with the Buccaneers. So, what will we be watching for after Tuesday's first joint practice? We break it down below.

Trevor Lawrence's Day

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) rolls out of the pocket during a joint Buccaneers‑Jaguars NFL practice at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence found some success against the Buccaneers on Tuesday despite some things working against him , such as pressure allowed up front and the injuries mounting up at wide receiver. It has been a bit since we have seen Lawrence with his full weaponry, but he has done a good job of pivoting to other targets as the Jaguars have seen Parker Washington, Jakobi Meyers, and Brian Thomas Jr. all missing time at different points.

It can be expected that Lawrence will be without Meyers and Thomas on Wednesday, which means the finale to his training camp will come with young weapons alongside Washington and tight end Brenton Strange. Washington and Strange will get the bulk of the targets, as they did the day before, but Lawrence moving the ball without some of his top weapons for the second day in a row would be quite the finish to his training camp.

The Secondary's Consistency

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (1) drills during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I thought the Jaguars' secondary had one of their best days of training camp on Tuesday. The defense as a whole really took it to the Buccaneers' offense and Baker Mayfield, but the secondary was especially proficient with a number of defensive backs recording pass breakups and two (Montaric Brown, Antonio Johnson) recording interceptions.

Wednesday will likely figure to be a pass-happy day with Liam Coen noting earlier in the week that it may consist of some 7-on-7. If that is the case, then it would be a good time for the secondary to stack days and show that their improvement since 2025 is legit. Having Travis Hunter starting opposite Brown at cornerback makes a difference, but that is not the only reason the Jaguars are hoping for improvement in the backend.

The Young Pass-Catchers

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tanner Koziol (89) looks on during a joint Buccaneers‑Jaguars NFL practice at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With Thomas and Meyers not expected to practice on Wednesday, that certainly opens the door for the Jaguars' young pass-catchers to get a lot of work with Trevor Lawrence. For receivers Josh Cameron and CJ Williams, these are reps with Lawrence that they will very likely not have the advantage of replicating during the season unless the Jaguars' injury bug strikes during the regular-season.

Cameron and Williams got plenty of targets on Tuesday, and it will be interesting to see if they take a step forward and show some improvement Wednesday. These are the kind of practices that could pay off if the Jaguars do end up needing their rookie receivers to step up at some point, and a big practice Wednesday would go a long way.

There is also the tight end room. It would make sense for the Jaguars to deploy plenty of multiple tight end sets against the Buccaneers since they have two starting receivers out. Tanner Koziol and Nate Boerkircher have made plays in previous training camp practices, and now they have one more chance to do so.