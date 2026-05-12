Grading the Jaguars Addition of Ameer Abdullah to RB Depth Chart

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars made their first post-draf free agency signing on Monday, adding former Indianapolis Colts running back and returner Ameer Abdullah.

Abdullah is just the second veteran free agent the Jaguars have added this offseason, following fellow running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. So, how would we grade the Jaguars' new addition and what it all means for the franchise moving forward? We break it all down below.

Pros

Dec 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Ameer Abdullah (26) returns a punt against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The Jaguars have one of the NFL's youngest running back rooms, with their top three running backs having a combined five years of experience. Abdullah has played more games in his NFL career than the rest of the Jaguars' running back room has combined for during their professional lives, and he will instantly give the Jaguars the kind of experience in the running back room that they were lacking. The Jaguars needed an older veteran in the room, and they got that here.

Abdullah also checks several boxes for the Jaguars in terms of what they value; he has produced as a pass-catcher in a big way in his career, and he also has extensive experience as a kick returner -- a role the Jaguars could be looking to fill.

Cons

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Ameer Abdullah (26) runs against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

It is hard to draw a lot of negatives for a small deal for a 11th-year veteran that is signed in mid-May. The Jaguars clearly are not going to expect him to be a major part of the offense, and it is even clearler what kind of role and depth he is meant to provide over the next several weeks and months. This isn't some significant signing that has a lot of reasons it could go wrong.

If there is any negative at all, it is the fact that Abdullah could be another roadblock for undrafted free agent running back J'Mari Taylor. Taylor already had a tough climb to make the active roster considering his draft status and how the Jaguars' running back room is already made up. Abdullah might not doom his chances, of course, but it is another guy he has to beat out despite Taylor having significantly more upside.

Final Grade

This grade feels like the only real direction to go here. While the Jaguars made four post-draft signings last year who ended up making contributions to the team throughout the season, Ameer Abdullah has a tougher track to the 53-man roster than any of them. Dawuane Smoot and Emmanuel Ogbah were always going to make the roster; as was linebacker Dennis Gardeck. It is hard to say Abdullah has the same path.

The Jaguars already felt like a team that was likely going to keep three running backs on the 53-man roster as opposed to carrying four throughout the season. This is what they did last season, and it already felt like the Jaguars had a battle for the No. 4 running back spot before Abdullah signed between J'Mari Taylor and DeeJay Dallas.

There are logical reasons why the Jaguars added Abdullah to the room and it has less than zero downside. With that said, it also does not feel like it has as much upside.